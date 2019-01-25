MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Series C Preferred Stock

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MB Financial, Inc. (the “Company”), (Nasdaq: MBFI) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (“Series C Preferred Stock”). This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each depositary share representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock, and is payable on February 25, 2019 to holders of record as of February 10, 2019. The depositary shares are listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol MBFIO.



MB Financial, Inc. is the Chicago-based holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. (“MB”) which has approximately $20 billion in assets and a more than one hundred year history of building deep and lasting relationships with middle-market companies and individuals. MB offers a full range of powerful financial solutions and the expertise and experience of bankers who are focused on their clients’ success. Learn more about MB by visiting www.mbfinancial.com.



Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, such statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements, as discussed in MB Financial’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and MB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

For Information at MB Financial, Inc. contact:

Berry Allen - Investor Relations

E-Mail: beallen@mbfinancial.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.