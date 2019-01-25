The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.55 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on Friday, March 8, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Friday, February 22, 2019.



About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $2.6 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories, as is the consumer Roundup® brand, which is marketed in the U.S. and certain other countries by Scotts and owned by Monsanto. We maintain a minority interest in TruGreen®, the largest residential lawn care service business, and in Bonnie Plants®, the largest marketer of edible gardening plants in retail channels. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com .



Contact:

Jim King

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

(937) 578-5622







