Domo Named to G2 Crowd’s Best Software Companies 2019

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo ® (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, today announced that it has been named to G2 Crowd’s Best Software Companies 2019 and a top 10 company in the Best Enterprise Software segment. This list, which features the 100 software companies that best met customer needs, is based on customer reviews collected between January 1 and December 31, 2018.



/EIN News/ -- Called The People’s Choice Awards for tech companies, G2 Crowd’s Best Software Awards provides the definitive ranking of the best software companies and products worldwide. Unlike other company awards, there is no self-nomination process or costs involved and winners were determined based on feedback provided by its software users.

“This is no subjective list by a few people giving their opinions,” explains Godard Abel, CEO, and co-founder of the G2 Crowd. “With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 Crowd is able to harness more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies are doing the best job of helping businesses reach their potential.”

To learn more about G2 Crowd, and to view what Domo clients are saying about their experiences, visit G2 Crowd's website.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Domo, Inc.

PR@domo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.