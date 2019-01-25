Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution to $0.0625 Per Common Unit for the Fourth Quarter 2018

MONACO, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: DLNG), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that its board of directors has reduced its quarterly cash distribution to $0.0625 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 from $0.25 per common unit in prior quarters. The cash distribution to common unitholders is payable on February 14, 2019 to all common unitholders of record on February 7, 2019. There are no changes to the quarterly cash distributions relating to any of the Partnership’s outstanding preferred units.



Tony Lauritzen, CEO of Dynagas LNG Partners LP commented: “Our Board of Directors believes that the decision to reduce our cash distribution to common unitholders is necessary in order to retain more of the cash generated from the Partnership’s long term contracts to maintain a steady cash balance and to facilitate the refinancing of the Partnership's $250 million notes which mature on October 30, 2019 (the “Notes”). The level of future cash distributions to common unit holders, which may be further reduced or eliminated by the Board of Directors of the Partnership, will be subject to, among other factors, the final terms of the refinancing of the Notes, including the level of indebtedness incurred (if any) or new securities issued (if any) by the Partnership in connection with such refinancing. The Partnership believes that the reduction of the cash distribution described above is not reflective of the Partnership’s underlying operational performance, with our LNG carriers continuing to generate stable and predictable long term cash flows from long term contracts with high quality counterparties.”

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is a growth-oriented partnership formed by Dynagas Holding Ltd., its sponsor, to own and operate LNG carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Forward-Looking Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Partnership desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “pending,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Partnership’s management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Partnership believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Partnership’s control, the Partnership cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Partnership’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping capacity, changes in the Partnership’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Partnership’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires, the amount of cash available for distribution, and other factors. Please see the Partnership’s filings with and other reports furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Further, we cannot assess the effect of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.



