Honorees Announced for the 70th Annual Advertising Hall of Fame

John J. Dooner, Jr., McCann Worldgroup; Anne Finucane, Bank of America; Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink; Bill Koenigsberg, Horizon Media; Debra L. Lee, BET Networks; Maurice Lévy, Publicis Groupe; Indra K. Nooyi, PepsiCo; and Hector J. Orci, Orci, elected into the Hall of Fame’s 70th Class.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do banking, soft drinks and television all have in common? Leaders from these industries have just been selected for induction into the 2019 Advertising Hall of Fame by the American Advertising Federation (AAF).



The Advertising Hall of Fame, presented by the AAF since 1949, helps the organization to sustain many of its key initiatives throughout the year surrounding education, diversity, grassroots advocacy, industry ethics and professional development. Induction into the Hall of Fame celebrates the most accomplished and legendary figures in advertising. From their significant contributions to the advertising industry, to their personal philanthropic involvement, this year’s honorees have set the precedent by which great leaders and accomplishments are measured today.

“This year’s diverse group of honorees are at the top of their field and more than deserve this recognition. I am personally inspired by the ways in which they have given back to our industry over the years, as well as the love of creativity they all share. We are incredibly proud to induct some of the most iconic and accomplished leaders into the AAF Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019,” said Bill Hagelstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of RPA and Chairman of the Advertising Hall of Fame Council of Judges.



This year’s eight honorees are: John J. Dooner, Chairman Emeritus and Founding Chief Executive Officer, McCann Worldgroup; Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman, Bank of America; Michael E. Kassan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MediaLink; Bill Koenigsberg, President, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Horizon Media; Debra L. Lee, Chief Executive Officer Emeritus, BET Networks; Maurice Lévy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Publicis Groupe; Indra K. Nooyi, Chairman, PepsiCo; and Hector J. Orci, Founder and Co-Chairman, Orci.



Hector Orci will also be presented with the distinguished David Bell Award for Industry Service, awarded to recognize extraordinary and unique contributions and service to the advertising community and industry as a whole. The award is named in honor of David Bell (Hall of Fame Class of 2007), a visionary leader and mentor to several generations of advertising professionals.

“These Hall of Fame honorees are true trailblazers in our industry. This extraordinary class has made – in their own individual and innovative ways – a lasting impact on the advertising landscape, and their work will continue to empower others for decades to come,” added Carter Murray, FCB Worldwide CEO and Vice Chairman of the AAF.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is the biggest night of the year for the industry, bringing together over 900 of the nation’s top leaders of American advertising, marketing and media companies. The 70th Annual Advertising Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies & Gala Dinner will be held on April 30, 2019, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.



About FCB Global

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas for clients that reflect a deep understanding of the brand’s past, a respect for the present and an anticipation of the future potential. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Learn more at and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@FCBglobal) and Facebook (FCB Global).

About AAF

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) was established in 1905 and is the only organization that includes members across all disciplines in advertising. The organization represent agencies of all sizes, brands and corporations across the board, and worldwide media entities. The AAF helps to promote the remarkable advertising industry, with a vast grassroots network of university and professional clubs. The AAF works diligently to ensure diversity and inclusion in all facets of advertising, and advocates to our lawmakers in Washington for the power and passion of the advertising industry’s grassroots network. The AAF is the unifying voice for advertising. Find out more about what we do on our website (aaf.org) and on social media (@aafnational on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram).

