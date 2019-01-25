Larson Electronics Releases 48W Industrial Emergency Fluorescent Light, 100-277V AC, 4,000 Lumens

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of an industrial 48-watt fluorescent light fixture designed for wet and corrosive marine environments, corrosive work sites, and industrial buildings. This light fixture features two two-feet fluorescent lamps and comes with a battery backup providing 90 minutes of emergency runtime.



The GAU-EMG-24-2L-LED-2X6C-L5.15.WP 48-watt industrial fluorescent light fixture comes with six feet of 16/3 SOOW cord with weatherproof cord caps at the input/output ends for daisy chain configurations. This light operates on universal 100-277V AC and provides 4,000 lumens of light output at a color temperature rating of 5600K. This unit is made of non-corrosive materials, including a polyester housing that is reinforced with glass fiber, impact resistant acrylic diffuser, and a poured-in gasket for durable sealing.

Larson Electronics’ industrial fluorescent light features a battery backup for emergency situations that will run for 90 minutes after power is lost on a single lamp producing 900 lumens of light. The light recharges the battery once power is restored. This unit features flange type aluminum mounts on each end to mount to any surface with mounting holes set 14.91” on center apart along the top of the unit and 9.5” on center across the top of the light. This unit can also be pendant mounted from a ceiling.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

