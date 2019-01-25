SECU Foundation Introduces New SECU Bridge to Career Scholarship Program

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The member-funded SECU Foundation recently introduced a new scholarship program in partnership with the North Carolina Community College System – the SECU Bridge to Career Program. The educational initiative is an enhanced version of the Foundation’s former Continuing Education scholarship. It strives to help remove financial roadblocks for unemployed and underemployed students seeking careers with sustainable wages in their local communities through attendance in an NC Community College workforce development program.



The SECU Bridge to Career Program has two-tiers, a Cohort Pilot and Workforce Development scholarships. The Cohort Pilot provides twenty community colleges with up to thirty $500 scholarships, as well as up to $3,000 in funding per program year for a designated college staff member to navigate scholarship recipients through the educational process, from choosing a defined career pathway to class registration and job placement. The second tier, Workforce Development, provides thirty-eight participating community colleges with up to six $500 scholarships per program year for individuals either currently enrolled or enrolling in an eligible short-term training program that leads to state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials.

“SECU members understand the importance and impact that continuing education has made for so many North Carolinians – it’s an important part of the Foundation’s ‘People Helping People®’ scholarship program,” says Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “We’re very excited about enhancements that have been made in the transition to the SECU Bridge to Career Program, further helping our state and its citizens as they work to build a better economic future for themselves and their families.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the State of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 81 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.3 million members through 265 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a website, www.ncsecu.org. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $154 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org



