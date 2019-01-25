Results Driven Marketing LLC Sat Down With Race on Main Street To Discuss Digital Marketing

The Race Brothers Scott & Stuart Race talk to Janeene High from Results Driven Marketing, LLC.

Results Driven Marketing CEO, Janeene High, sat down with Scott and Stuart Race for Episode 42 of Race on Main Street to talk about all things online marketing. In the episode, High provides digital marketing tips to help your business improve its online presence.

The digital marketing industry is thriving at the moment, mostly thanks to the fact that the world has shifted to a more digital realm. Companies know that in order to stay ahead of their competition, having a digital presence is a must.

There are many large companies in the digital marketing industry and ironically, High started her journey working at a larger corporation herself. However, she noticed that larger isn’t always better.

“One of the things I had noticed with them, one of the challenges that they had, was that they had so many clients, about 30,000, that they couldn’t really focus on the clients’ campaigns as they should,” High said. “So, I noticed a lot of things falling through the cracks.”

When High branched away to begin her own full-service digital marketing agency in 2013, she made sure to keep the company close-knit with just 10 employees in order to keep a close relationship with clients throughout their campaigns. Results Driven Marketing prides themselves on sublime customer service in which they constantly update their clients on the status and success of their campaigns.

High explains to the Race brothers how Results Driven Marketing separates themselves from the competition by offering call tracking services. They monitor each and every phone call coming through a business to report on potential client calls, recruitment calls, as well as bad phone etiquette that a company may be performing that hinders new business.

“I think it is the most important thing, it’s the first point of contact,” High emphasized about proper phone etiquette, “that is how business is lost.”

The Race brothers were intrigued to know more about what digital marketing services play the biggest roles in getting clients business, so the conversation shifted to talk about Pay-Per-Click Google campaigns and Search Engine Optimization. Both of these services are Google-related in order to get your business on the first page of search results.

Google is an area in which High and the Results Driven Marketing team take pride in being experts on. She explained how the Google Algorithm is constantly changing, which means her team needs to stay on top of educating themselves on how to shift with the changes to help their clients’ campaigns succeed.

Results Driven Marketing isn’t only tailored to Google campaigns High explained. Their team is willing to work with the client’s budget and utilize it in the best place possible for optimal results. Pay-per-click, SEO, and call tracking are only the tip of the iceberg of digital marketing services they provide.

Social media marketing also plays a major role in digital marketing for businesses today. High and her team work together to think outside of the box to craft creative social media posts and content to make their client stand out from their competitors. They also incorporate personal client photos to help humanize their brand putting a face to the name.

Ms. High and her team will go the extra mile to ensure that your business is excelling in all aspects of digital marketing. Unlike the larger marketing agencies, they will hold your company’s hand through the entire process so you are never left in the dark.

Be sure to check out the entire episode 42 of Race on Main Street featuring Results Driven Marketing CEO Janeene High by clicking the link: https://vimeo.com/305628902?fbclid=IwAR2fKwLNivmnxOAtH15Teu5Iar8JBCQ0OfFw5ea_QXLvv0kUZPSdn2tAfuw

