UPS Commends Trade Ministers On Moving An Ambitious WTO e-Commerce Framework Forward

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS), a global logistics provider and leading advocate for global trade, applauds the members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) who are advancing e-Commerce negotiations.

“As the world continues to move toward a more digitally-enabled global marketplace, we need to ensure that we are operating within a modern e-Commerce policy and regulatory framework that improves the ability of all businesses, large and small, to compete and grow,” said David Abney, Chairman and CEO of UPS.

“UPS urges all trade ministers joining in the launch of negotiations of an e-commerce framework to work together in a timely fashion in negotiating a high standard rules-based trading system that will provide for efficient customs clearance, enable fluid digital transactions, establish transparency and trust and facilitate cross-border movement of information.”

UPS has been a vocal supporter of trade. Logistics, freight and supply chain services, as provided by UPS, are key enablers of e-commerce growth. At any given time, our package cars, trailers, ocean containers, and planes are carrying approximately 3% of global GDP in more than 220 countries and territories around the world.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Fortune magazine’s Most Valuable Brand in Transportation; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter . To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

