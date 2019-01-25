Micron EOL 8G DDR3L SDRAMs Now Available Direct From Alliance Memory
Last Chance for Monolithic Single-Die Solution
SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it is offering several end-of-life 8G DDR3L SDRAMs for which Micron Technology Inc. announced a last time buy date of Jan. 13, 2019. For three of the devices, the company is also offering versions with Alliance Memory part numbers that use the same genuine single-die Micron silicon as the Micron-numbered parts.
The following Micron 8G DDR3L SDRAMs are now available from Alliance Memory:
|Micron Part Number
|Alliance Memory Identical Replacement
|MT41K512M16HA-107:A
|N/A
|MT41K512M16HA-107 IT:A
|N/A
|MT41K512M16HA-125:A
|AS4C512M16D3L-12BCN
|MT41K1G8SN-125:A
|AS4C1G8MD3L-12BCN
|MT41K512M16HA-125 IT:A *
|AS4C512M16D3L-12BIN
|*Only available in Alliance Memory branded version.
“We are committed to supporting our customers’ legacy SDRAM needs,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “These are genuine Micron parts with Micron part numbers, and we’re pleased to be extending their life cycle by making them available from Alliance Memory.”
To discuss long term support of the Micron 8G DDR3 SDRAM devices listed above, please call or E-mail your nearest Alliance Memory contact:
|EMEA – Sue Macedo
+44 (0)787 634 4055
sue@alliancememory.com
|Americas – Tom Gargan
+1 514 639 0914
tom@alliancememory.com
|Asia / Pacific – David Bagby
+1 650 868 1211
david@alliancememory.com
About Alliance Memory Inc.
Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes DRAMs and SRAMs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in San Carlos, California, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.
All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
Editor resources:
Link to more information:
https://www.alliancememory.com/micron-eol-8g-ddr3l-sdrams-now-available-direct-from-alliance-memory/
Product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/alliancememory/albums/72157702753508692
|
Agency Contact:
Bob Decker
Redpines
+1 415 409 0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com
|
Alliance Memory Contact:
Kim Bagby
CFO
+1 650 610 6800
kim@alliancememory.com
/EIN News/ --
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.