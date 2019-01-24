DOE Announces $40 Million for Grid Modernization Initiative

SEATTLE – Today, Department of Energy (DOE) Under Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes announced $40M in FY19 funding for the Grid Modernization Initiative (GMI). The GMI, a crosscutting initiative involving all the applied energy offices, focuses on working with public and private partners to develop new tools and technologies that measure, analyze, predict, protect, and control the grid of the future. The effort demonstrates the Administration’s commitment to technology innovations which will modernize the nation’s grid and ensure that it remains resilient, reliable and secure.

“A reliable and resilient grid is essential to our nation’s economic and national security,” said Under Secretary Menezes, “Through this funding, and with the support of our National Labs and private sector partners, we will establish a grid that will withstand the tests and challenges of the future, while ensuring that Americans continue to enjoy the benefits of our amazing energy abundance.”

Leveraging the subject matter expertise across DOE’s national laboratories, the funding in FY19 will be committed to the Grid Modernization Laboratory Consortium (GMLC) to collaborate with industry in order to build core competencies for the future. While details of the lab call are expected to be released by March, topic areas will include resilience modeling; advanced sensors; energy storage; cybersecurity; and institutional support.

Today’s announcement was made at the Innovation XLab Grid Modernization Summit in Seattle, WA. The purpose of the Innovation Summit is to build strong partnerships between the national laboratory complex and industry in a variety of important areas like grid modernization and energy storage. With this announcement, DOE furthers its commitment to innovation, cutting-edge research, and partnerships with industry.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940