DOE Challenges America’s Innovators to Propose Improvements to the Bulk Power System to Improve Resilience

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – Today, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Electricity (OE), Bruce J. Walker, announced the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) “Electricity Industry Technology and Practices Innovation Challenge.” This contest is designed to tap into American ingenuity for ideas on how to modify or replace existing processes and procedures, the use of technology, and traditional energy industry practices to improve grid operations, with the goal of making the nation’s Bulk Power System stronger and more resilient.

Under this Challenge, DOE’s Office of Electricity will seek ideas from industry, academia, and other innovators. Potential innovations may include technologies or solutions that can eliminate or mitigate existing or emerging vulnerabilities, eliminate and thwart existing and emerging threats, and mitigate or eliminate energy sector interdependencies.

“America’s economy, way of life, and unrivaled leadership in advancing the technologies needed for the 21st century are powered by innovation,” said Assistant Secretary Walker. “I am pleased to challenge the nation’s best and brightest to offer new ideas that will help the electricity sector continue to harness innovation for a more reliable and resilient electric grid.”

Proposed technologies and solutions should enhance the planning, construction, and/or operations of the Bulk Power System. Solutions that incorporate fuel delivery infrastructure for generation (including hydropower) will also be considered, as long as those solutions have a direct and substantial effect on the reliability and resilience of the Bulk Power System.

This forthcoming Challenge builds on DOE’s efforts with the private sector and academia to continue advancing the resilience and reliability of the nation's critical energy infrastructure. More details on the Challenge will be available in the near future.

More information about DOE’s efforts to ensure the nation’s critical energy infrastructure is secure and able to recover rapidly from disruptions is available HERE.