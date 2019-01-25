President Faure congratulates India in celebration of its 70th Republic Day

President Faure has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day of India.

President Faure conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on his behalf and that of the people of Seychelles.

“70 years today, India has made significant socioeconomic progress and is considered an emerging economic superpower” said the President.

President Faure further thanked him for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his state visit to India in June last year.

In a second message addressed to President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President Faure sent his best wishes for “continued good health, strength and success, as well as for the peace and prosperity of your country and its people”.



