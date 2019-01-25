MTI Investment Company visits Tanzania

Tuesday 22 January 2019 the Norwegian ambassador to Tanzania, Elisabeth Jacobsen and Embassy staff met with MTI Investments and some of their investors from Norway and Sweden.

MTI Investment is an East African/Nordic Investment Company. They use their university-based approach to make micro-investments in businesses and utilize their academically based networks to help these businesses excel. As a micro-investor, MTI enters into partnerships with local small and middle-sized enterprises. “MTI”- Swahili for tree – focus their investments on growing companies in a long-term perspective. During their meeting with the embassy, MTI chair Trond Randøy, highlighted the importance of academia as an actor in developing private sector as it can provide connections with international research communities. The embassy presented a snapshot of Tanzania-Norway relations and opportunities and challenges for private sector in Tanzania.

MTI has over 75 investors in Norway and Sweden, contributing with extensive involvement and expertise from different sectors. In Tanzania, MTI partners range from the makeup store chain Atsoko to Eco-homes, a contracting company utilizing affordable and environmental friendly building materials. Zanrec, a Zanzibar-based waste-management company is another partner of MTI. Zanrec handles daily waste produced in Zanzibar at facilities such as hotels in in a sustainable manner, contributing to substantial environmental and social impact, an important success factor for MTI regarding this investment.