Global Stage Lighting Market 2018-2023 - Growing Adoption in Smart Wireless Lighting Control

The global stage lighting market is anticipated to reach revenues of approximately $3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 4% during 2017-2023.

The futuristic inventions in wireless digital technology and growth in the complementary digital technologies will help increase investments in the global market. The launch of high-quality products that offer ease of usage, connectivity, design, sensor technology, signal transmission, and brightness level will boost the demand for these lights.



The global stage lighting market is driven by the introduction of upgrades and expansion of product portfolios by leading vendors. The development of products with features such as ease of usage, connectivity, design, sensor technology, signal transmission, and brightness level will revolutionize the global stage lighting market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global stage lighting market by product type, end-user type, application type, and geography.



The study considers the present scenario of the global stage lighting market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the global stage lighting market.



Stage Lighting Market - Dynamics



The exponential growth of the live performance and music industry will positively impact the development of the global stage lighting market. These systems integrated with sound reinforcement devices are the heart and soul of the live music industry across the globe. The leading vendors are developing products and systems that offer ease of usability and ensures high connectivity that enables new products to be accessed via any device. The focus on easy management and superior product stability will contribute to the demand for these products in the market.



The integration of wireless technology with lighting systems will revolutionize the global stage lighting market over the next few years. The growing adoption of smart wireless lighting controls will propel the transformation of the global stage lighting market. The integration of smart lighting and IoT across industries will create lucrative opportunities for top vendors operating in the global market.



Stage Lighting Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product type, end-user type, application type, and geography.The light fixtures segment dominated more than 3/4th of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of spotlights and floodlights is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market.

The large venues & events segment occupied the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The increasing construction of new House of Worships, stadiums and arenas, theme parks, and the rising number of concerts, seminars, trade shows, and exhibitions is augmenting the growth of this segment in the global market.



Architainment segment occupied a small portion of the total market share in 2017, growing at CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The increasing use of LED fixtures along with motion sensors in many architectural buildings, monuments, and other facades is propelling the growth of this segment in the global market.

Key Vendor Analysis



The global stage lighting market is highly fragmented, with the presence of various regional and local players. The leading vendors are leveraging technology to launch innovations and upgrades in LED fixtures to sustain the competition in the market. The key companies are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to gain a maximum number of consumers and gain a larger global market share.

The vendors are competing by product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A in the global stage lighting market. The adoption rate of various systems among end-users worldwide will create lucrative opportunities for top vendors in the global market.



The major vendors in the global stage lighting market are:

HARMAN International (Samsung)

Osram

Philips





