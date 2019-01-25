There were 463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,961 in the last 365 days.

Auto Show Charity Preview Candlelight Vigil

Last week, UAW members, leadership, elected officials and supporters gathered outside the black tie Auto Show Charity Preview in solidarity with the thousands of workers set to be affected by GM’s decision to close plants later this year.

