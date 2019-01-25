Auto Show Charity Preview Candlelight Vigil

Last week, UAW members, leadership, elected officials and supporters gathered outside the black tie Auto Show Charity Preview in solidarity with the thousands of workers set to be affected by GM’s decision to close plants later this year. Learn more here >>>



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.