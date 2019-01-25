$5.19 Billion Application Release Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Cloud-Based Platforms Creating A Favorable Environment for Application Development

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Release Automation Market by Component (Tool and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, ITEs and Telecommunications, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing adoption of geographically diverse DevOps and increasing need to automate the DevOps processes are expected to drive the Application Release Automation (ARA) market

The ARA market size is expected to grow from USD 2.07 billion in 2018 to USD 5.19 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during the forecast period.



The increasing user engagement on digital platforms, growing focus on competitive intelligence, and rising need to improve the audience experience are major factors expected to increase the growth of the market. However, complexities in analytical workflows and high initial upfront cost of analytics platforms may affect the growth of the ARA market.

Among components, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Services are an important part of ARA offerings. ARA services help consult, integrate, and support organizations across various verticals in effectively dealing with threats, thereby ensuring visibility and security across all business functions. With the increasing penetration of big data, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, cloud, and related technologies, the demand for the ARA services among enterprises is gaining a huge traction.

The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud-based tools are driven by the potential cost control (deployment, licensing, and maintenance costs), enforcement of security compliance and audit features, and enhanced speed. By using cloud-based application release tools, organizations can avoid spending on software, security, storage, and technical staff. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of the cloud-based ARA tool.



In regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market size, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as organizations are shifting toward new and upgraded technologies with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies. Furthermore, organizations have invested in advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and improve their business operations. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global ARA market, owing to the positive economic outlook in the region, increased spending on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and tendency of ARA tools to drive user experience and improve continuous delivery issues.



