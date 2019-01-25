Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The high demand for low-cost sequencing has driven the development of high-throughput sequencing, which also goes by the term next generation sequencing (NGS).



Thousands or millions of sequences are concurrently produced in a single next-generation sequencing process. Properties like advancements in NGS platforms, declining NGS capital cost coupled with the decreasing cost of sequencing are driving the market growth. Though, interpretation of complex data from NGS platforms and ethical issues are restraining the market. Application of NGS in precision medicine & molecular diagnostics and NGS data analysis using big data are the key growth opportunities in the market.



Amongst end user, the academic institutes & research centers segment is owing to the increasing number of collaborations between NGS market players and academic & research institutions, favorable funding scenario for genomic research across regions, and the development of cost-efficient NGS products and services for researchers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sequencing Services

5.3 Pre-Sequencing Products & Services

5.4 NGS Data Analysis, Storage, and Management (Bioinformatics)

5.5 Instruments

5.6 NGS Consumables, Platforms, & Services for Platforms

5.7 Reagents & Consumables



6 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

6.3 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

6.4 Sequencing by Ligation

6.5 Pyrosequencing

6.6 Nanopore Sequencing

6.7 Sequencing By Synthesis



7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostics

8.3 Biomarkers and Cancer

8.4 Reproductive Health

8.5 Oncology

8.6 HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

8.7 Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

8.8 Agrigenomics & Forensics

8.9 Consumer Genomics

8.10 Clinical Investigation



8 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3 Personalized Medicine

8.4 Diagnostics/Infectious Diseases

8.5 Drug Discovery

8.6 Genetic Screening

8.7 Hospitals & Clinics

8.8 Agriculture and Animal Research

8.9 Biotech and Pharmaceutical Firms

8.10 Academic Institutes & Government Research Centers



9 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Geography



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Beijing Genomics Institute

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Myriad Genetics

Eurofins Scientific

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Pieriandx

Gatc Biotech AG

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

