Global Lupus Competitor Landscape Report 2018 Featuring 50+ Key Competitors

"Competitor Landscape: Lupus", briefings contain evaluations of ongoing development activities within the market, together with analysis of current & potential future product positioning.
Key Highlights from the report
- Registration of a Phase III AURORA2 long-term extension study indicates efforts by Aurinia to gather additional safety data for voclosporin.
- GSK is currently the only company conducting pediatric SLE trials, which could provide a significant point of differentiation for belimumab vs. novel competitors, if successful.
- Inclusion of SRI-4 as a primary endpoint as opposed to SLEDAI-2K (primary endpoint used in baricitinib's Phase II SLE trial) is in line with competitors such as belimumab, and could allow physicians to draw indirect comparisons between therapies even in the absence of H2H trials.
The report includes four key sections
Executive Summary: Contains analysis of key market events that have occurred during the previous month and which have impacted Sociable Pharma's view of the lupus market landscape
Landscape Updates: Section contains the following analysis -
- Order of Entry' analysis, containing detailed timeline forecasts for each drug in Phase II development or higher, and timeline forecasts for each approved product's lifecycle management initiatives
- Direction of Travel' analysis for currently approved therapies, together with an assessment of initial market entry strategies for key pipeline candidates
Approved & Pipeline Product Landscape: Section contains the following analysis -
- An overview of pipeline & approved products, containing snapshots of current development status
Appendix: Contains the following information
- US & EU label information for marketed products (i.e. GSK's Benlysta).
- Current Early Stage Lupus Pipeline & candidate Watch List'.
- Timeline Assumptions, including standard assumptions + drug-specific assumptions.
Scope
- The briefing is based on Sociable Pharma's analysis of clinical trial data from company announcements (press releases, earnings calls) and clinical trial databases (clinicaltrials.gov)
- Sociable Pharma applies disease & drug specific assumptions in order to forecast US & EU approvals for drugs in Phase II development, or higher - these are outlined in the report Appendix
- Forecasts are presented in pipeline forecast figures & detailed tables
- Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies is also provided.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction to Sociable Pharma's Lupus Competitor Landscape'
- Executive Summary
- Key Events & Landscape Updates
- Landscape Updates
- Order of Entry
- Direction of Travel' & Market Entry Strategies
- Pipeline & Approved Product Landscape
- Overview: Pipeline & Approved Biologics & Small Molecules
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- Ablynx
- ACEA Biosciences
- Amgen
- Anthera
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Astellas
- AstraZeneca
- Aurinia Pharma
- Baxalta
- Biogen
- Biogen
- Biotest
- BMS
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston Pharmaceuticals
- Celgene
- Chi-Med
- Corbus Pharma
- Corestem
- EMD Serono
- Galapagos
- Genentech
- Gilead
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Idera Pharmaceuticals
- Idorsia
- Iltoo Pharma
- Immunomedics
- ImmuPharma
- Imperial College London
- Innocare Pharma
- Invion
- Janssen
- Kezar Life Sciences
- Lilly
- MacroGenics
- MedImmune LLC
- Mitsubishi Tanabe
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Neovacs
- Novartis
- Omeros Corporation
- Pfizer
- Ra Pharmaceuticals
- RemeGen
- Resolve Therapeutics
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Seattle Genetics
- Shire
- Takeda
- Theramab
- UCB
- Xencor
- XTL Biopharma
