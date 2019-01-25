Global Lupus Competitor Landscape Report 2018 Featuring 50+ Key Competitors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Landscape: Lupus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Competitor Landscape: Lupus", briefings contain evaluations of ongoing development activities within the market, together with analysis of current & potential future product positioning.



Key Highlights from the report



Registration of a Phase III AURORA2 long-term extension study indicates efforts by Aurinia to gather additional safety data for voclosporin.

GSK is currently the only company conducting pediatric SLE trials, which could provide a significant point of differentiation for belimumab vs. novel competitors, if successful.

Inclusion of SRI-4 as a primary endpoint as opposed to SLEDAI-2K (primary endpoint used in baricitinib's Phase II SLE trial) is in line with competitors such as belimumab, and could allow physicians to draw indirect comparisons between therapies even in the absence of H2H trials.

The report includes four key sections



Executive Summary: Contains analysis of key market events that have occurred during the previous month and which have impacted Sociable Pharma's view of the lupus market landscape



Landscape Updates: Section contains the following analysis -

Order of Entry' analysis, containing detailed timeline forecasts for each drug in Phase II development or higher, and timeline forecasts for each approved product's lifecycle management initiatives

Direction of Travel' analysis for currently approved therapies, together with an assessment of initial market entry strategies for key pipeline candidates

Approved & Pipeline Product Landscape: Section contains the following analysis -

An overview of pipeline & approved products, containing snapshots of current development status

Appendix: Contains the following information



US & EU label information for marketed products (i.e. GSK's Benlysta).

Current Early Stage Lupus Pipeline & candidate Watch List'.

Timeline Assumptions, including standard assumptions + drug-specific assumptions.

Scope

The briefing is based on Sociable Pharma's analysis of clinical trial data from company announcements (press releases, earnings calls) and clinical trial databases (clinicaltrials.gov)

Sociable Pharma applies disease & drug specific assumptions in order to forecast US & EU approvals for drugs in Phase II development, or higher - these are outlined in the report Appendix

Forecasts are presented in pipeline forecast figures & detailed tables

Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies is also provided.

Reasons to Buy

Provides details on forecast US & EU approvals for pipeline drugs in Phase II development or higher

Includes potential positioning strategies that companies may adopt for their novel assets once they are approved & launched in the market

Reviews ongoing lifecycle management strategies for existing players in the market

A detailed methodology allows you to understand the forecast assumptions made, enabling cross comparison with your own internal forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction to Sociable Pharma's Lupus Competitor Landscape' Executive Summary Key Events & Landscape Updates Landscape Updates Order of Entry Direction of Travel' & Market Entry Strategies Pipeline & Approved Product Landscape Overview: Pipeline & Approved Biologics & Small Molecules Appendix

Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

Ablynx

ACEA Biosciences

Amgen

Anthera

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Aurinia Pharma

Baxalta

Biogen

Biotest

BMS

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Celgene

Chi-Med

Corbus Pharma

Corestem

EMD Serono

Galapagos

Genentech

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idorsia

Iltoo Pharma

Immunomedics

ImmuPharma

Imperial College London

Innocare Pharma

Invion

Janssen

Kezar Life Sciences

Lilly

MacroGenics

MedImmune LLC

Mitsubishi Tanabe

Nektar Therapeutics

Neovacs

Novartis

Omeros Corporation

Pfizer

Ra Pharmaceuticals

RemeGen

Resolve Therapeutics

Roche

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics

Shire

Takeda

Theramab

UCB

Xencor

XTL Biopharma

