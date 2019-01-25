Guavus Acquires SQLstream, a Leading Provider of Real-time Streaming Analytics

Combined offerings will provide telecom providers and IIoT customers the power of AI and real-time analytics – from the network edge to the network core

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guavus , a Thales company and pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based analytics, announced today that it has acquired SQLstream , a real-time streaming analytics company based in San Francisco, CA. The acquisition enables Guavus to expand its offering, providing communications service providers (CSPs) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) customers access – at the network edge – to real-time, cloud-enabled streaming analytics to address their growing big data needs.



/EIN News/ -- “With our integrated solutions, CSPs to IIoT customers will be able to take advantage of something that’s radically different as we deliver AI-powered analytics from the network edge to the network core. With this solution, our customers can now analyze their operational, customer, and business data anywhere in the network in real time, without manual intervention, so they can make better decisions, provide smarter new services, and reduce their costs,” said Guavus CEO, Faizel Lakhani.

“In a world facing exponential growth in the volume of data coming from increasingly connected network devices and IIoT-based sensors, the inclusion of SQLstream’s industry-leading technology opens up huge new opportunities for our customers and our partners. Their disruptive technology allows customers to interactively inspect and curate streaming data for analytics at the edge. We’re excited to have the SQLstream team onboard,” said Lakhani.

“Guavus’ market-leading analytics platform and applications are the perfect complement to SQLstream’s industry-leading streaming analytics platform. The combination provides the highest-performing and richest real-time capabilities for analytics applications and the best productivity,” said Damian Black, CEO and founder of SQLstream.

SQLstream is acknowledged as a leading provider of streaming analytics with its SQLstream Blaze suite of high-performance, low-latency, and low-cost edge data collection and smart mediation products. Forrester Research Inc. ranked SQLstream as a Strong Performer among Streaming Analytics platforms in The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Analytics, Q3 2017 report. SQLstream’s products are being used for real-time data quality assurance and competitive price optimization, real-time travel-time services integrating sensors with smartphone applications, traffic congestion detection and prediction for ‘smart city’ initiatives, real-time emergency services dashboard and alerts, and continuous data quality assessment and correction for IoT devices. Their customer list includes companies such as Walmart, Cisco, and Amazon AWS, which licensed the SQLstream technology for use within AWS Kinesis Data Analytics, powering the applications of thousands of AWS customers.

The SQLstream products have the ability to analyze, filter, and aggregate data at the network edge in real-time and forward the information to the network core where the Guavus’ Reflex® platform can apply AI-powered analytics, giving customers a widely distributed and scalable architecture with better price/performance and total cost of ownership.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Guavus (a Thales company)

Guavus is at the forefront of AI-based big data analytics and machine learning innovation, driving digital transformation at 6 of the 7 world's largest telecommunications providers. Using the Guavus Reflex® solution, customers are able to analyze big data in real time and take decisive actions to lower costs, increase efficiencies, and dramatically improve the end-to-end customer experience – all with the scale and security required by next-gen 5G and IoT networks.



Guavus enables service providers to leverage both customizable ‘self-service analytics’ and out-of-the-box analytics applications for advanced network planning and operations, mobile traffic analytics, marketing, customer care, security and IoT. Discover more at www.guavus.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

