Global Failure Analysis Market Outlook 2017-2026: Breakdown by Bio Science, Material Science, & Industrial Science

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Failure Analysis - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Failure Analysis market accounted for $ 5300.26 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $11150.26 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.



Rising applications of failure analysis equipment in nanotechnology and medical applications and advancements in technology and usage of failure analysis equipment in semiconductors are some of the factors driving the market. However, high maintenance and equipment cost may hinder the market growth. Demand for failure analysis equipment in emerging nations may create an opportunity to the market.



Failure analysis is a process in which the origin cause for the failure is recognized and the correction in the product is done. It is widely used in sectors such as material science, bioscience and other sectors. These processes mainly deal with the failures in structures, assemblies and components. The recognition of failure is a multilevel process which includes the physical investigation of the product. This process is done by the experts in those fields who can recognize the problem and who can make essential changes in the products.



By Equipment, Focused ION Beam System (FIB) segment accounted for the largest market share in the global Failure Analysis market owing to their extensive utilization.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Failure Analysis market during the forecast period owing to investing heavily in medical technologies, nanotechnology and R&D infrastructure.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Failure Analysis Market, By Equipment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

5.3 Dual-Beam Systems

5.4 Focused ION Beam System (FIB)

5.5 Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)



6 Global Failure Analysis Market, By Testing

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Physical Testing

6.3 Metallurgical Testing

6.4 Non-destructive Testing (NDT)

6.5 Materials Testing

6.6 Electronic Component Failure Analysis

6.7 Mechanical Testing

6.8 Chemical Testing



7 Global Failure Analysis Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Broad ION Milling (BIM)

7.3 Reactive ION Etching (RIE)

7.4 Secondary ION Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS)

7.5 Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

7.6 Focused ION Beam (FIB)

7.7 Materials Technology

7.8 Physics of Failure Analysis

7.9 Non-Destructive Technology (NDT)

7.1 Fault Tree Analysis(FTA)

7.11 Functional Failure Analysis

7.12 Destructive Physical Analysis

7.13 Sneak Circuit Analysis

7.14 Software Failure Analysis

7.15 Common-Mode Failure Analysis

7.16 Failure Modes Effect Analysis (FMEA)

7.17 Failure Modes, Effects, and Criticality Analysis (FMECA)

7.18 Other Technologies



8 Global Failure Analysis Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bio Science

8.2.1 Neuroscience

8.2.2 Cellular Biology

8.2.3 Biomedical Engineering

8.2.4 Structural Biology

8.3 Material Science

8.3.1 Paper & Fiber Material

8.3.2 Polymer

8.3.3 Nanofabrication

8.3.4 Ceramic & Glass

8.3.5 Metals & Metallurgy

8.3.6 MEMS and Thin Film Production

8.3.7 Semiconductor Manufacturing

8.4 Industrial Science

8.4.1 Power Generation & Energy

8.4.2 Chemical

8.4.3 Automotive & Aerospace

8.4.4 Oil & Gas

8.4.5 Renewable Energy

8.4.6 Mining

8.4.7 Machinery & Tools

8.4.8 Other Industrial Science



9 Global Failure Analysis Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 FEI Company

11.2 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

11.3 Jeol Ltd.

11.4 CARL Zeiss SMT GmbH

11.5 Intertek Group PLC

11.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

11.7 Motion X Corporation

11.8 Tescan Orsay Holding, A.S.

11.9 EAG (Evans Analytical Group) Inc.

11.1 A&D Company Ltd.

11.11 Raytheon Company (U.S.)

11.12 Meyer Burger Technology

11.13 Canon Anelva Corporation

11.14 Veeco Instruments Inc.

11.15 Bruker Corporation

11.16 Plasma-Therm

11.17 Scia Systems GmbH

11.18 EDAX, Inc.

11.19 Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc.

11.2 IXRF Systems, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/85sdr4/global_failure?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Mechanical Engineering



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.