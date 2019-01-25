Biomarkers and Companion Diagnostics in Oncology, 2018: Overview of Oncology-Specific Biomarkers and CDx in the 8MM - US, Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Japan and China

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarkers and Companion Diagnostics in Oncology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report, "Biomarkers and Companion Diagnostics in Oncology", provides an overview of oncology-specific biomarkers and CDx in the 8MM (US, Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Japan and China) including key opinion leader and payer perspectives throughout. Coverage includes insights into select biomarkers across seven oncology indications, CDx technologies, market access trends, market drivers, barriers and unmet needs, key products and companies, emerging areas of interest, and market outlook.



The Global Companion Diagnostics (CDx) market will be shaped by next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies over the next five years. Measuring many biomarkers in one test using NGS panels will become increasingly important as targeted therapies continue to become embedded in treatment algorithms for many different types of cancer.



A biomarker is a defined molecular characteristic, for example a genetic mutation, which can tell a physician more about a patient's disease state, or how they might respond to treatment. Predictive biomarkers indicate how likely a patient is to respond to a treatment, and are used in clinical decision making. In some cases, a patient must possess a particular biomarker to receive a particular drug.



Companion Diagnostics (CDx) are in vitro diagnostics used to measure biomarkers deemed essential for the use of a particular drug, and their use is on the rise, particularly in oncology. In fact, over 90% of FDA-approved CDx are for cancer indications. This is likely because oncology treatments have a relatively high failure' rate compared to other diseases, and treating a patient with the right drug is often very time-sensitive due to the aggressive nature of some cancers. Biomarkers are of high interest to multiple stakeholders in oncology and have been a major focus of the major international medical congresses in recent years, reflecting the rapidly growing oncology CDx market.



This technology is likely to transform the companion diagnostics market in the next five years due to its high efficiency and gradually decreasing cost. There are currently five marketed next-generation sequencing CDx in the US as it leads the way in terms of clarity on CDx regulation, the first of which was approved in 2016. The FDA's guidance is stringent regarding analytical and clinical validity, but it does facilitate CDx market entry by providing multiple marketing authorization pathways, and the agency is pursuing tighter regulation of laboratory-developed tests. CDx regulation in Japan is less advanced than in the US in certain aspects, while CDx were only recently formally defined in Europe and remain undefined in China in terms of regulatory processes.



Roche will be a major player in the global CDx market, due in part to its recent acquisition of Foundation Medicine. Roche currently has the highest number of marketed CDx products in the US and Japan, including those developed by its subsidiary companies Ventana Medical Systems and Foundation Medicine. Altogether, Roche owns 31% of the products on the US market. In addition, Foundation Medicine has existing CDx partnerships with other companies such as Merck and AstraZeneca, from which Roche now stands to benefit financially.



