Cemtrex Announces Upcoming SmartDesk Availability on Newegg.com

/EIN News/ -- Long Island City, NY, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX , CETXP , CETXW ), a leading global technology and manufacturing company, today announced that, due to increasing demand, Cemtrex’s SmartDesk will be available on leading e-commerce platform Newegg.com on their Newegg business platform next week.

“This marks a major milestone for us as it provides a major platform to rapidly meet the increasing demand in SmartDesk and increases our ability to sell our products directly to enterprises,” commented Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to offer our SmartDesk on Newegg—as the technology is really gaining traction and people are seeing the benefits of what our advanced workstation has to offer.”

Newegg is one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms with nearly $3 billion in annual sales and over 29 million registered buyers. They have a strong tech driven buyer customer base and an offline B2B sales team focused on providing solutions to enterprises.

Coming out of CES 2019, the SmartDesk has received significant praise in the market from some the world’s largest publications, including:

Wired , which called the SmartDesk “one of the more useful ideas at CES”;

The Verge called the workstation “quite a stellar setup” and praised the integrated solution for how it “drastically reduces the amount of clutter you’d get if you were to recreate something even remotely like this”.

PC Mag and Mashable both called the SmartDesk “a supercharged Windows 10 workstation” and praised the clean, seamlessly integrated design;

Entrepreneur called it “the smartest of smart desks”;

How-To Geek named the SmartDesk as one of their favorite products of the event because the revolutionary product “offers an insane combination of cool features and integrations at an impressive price point.”

Along with media attention, Cemtrex garnered attention from international consumers and numerous Fortune 500 companies, with whom the company is working to integrate SmartDesks into their businesses.

A blend of futuristic hardware and groundbreaking productivity software, the SmartDesk delivers an efficient user experience in a luxurious package. With a 72-inch, high resolution multi-touch display (with integrated proprietary touch and touchless gestures as well as the ability to scan documents directly on the desk), wireless connectivity for full access to the cloud, and next-generation wireless charging capabilities for mobile devices, the SmartDesk is the next step in the evolution of the modern workplace.

As a seamlessly integrated device, SmartDesk eliminates many weaknesses of the modern workplace, including clutter, tangled wires, outdated technology and cross-device compatibility issues. Companies regularly spend between $7,000 - $10,000 per workstation for employees when factoring in cubicles, computer and all the peripheral devices required in a worker’s day. Starting at $4,499, the SmartDesk provides tremendous value for businesses and consumers alike, including many required peripherals seamlessly integrated into the desk. Cemtrex will provide 25/7 support so SmartDesk users can continue working with minimal interruption.

﻿“With an average selling price of $5000 per SmartDesk, a planned gross margin of close 40%, and 24/7 US based technical support, we are working diligently to achieve our previously announced goal of selling 100,000 SmartDesk in the next three years.” said Mr. Govil.



To learn more and stay updated about SmartDesk, please visit www.smartestdesk.com.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) is a diversified technology company driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems. Cemtrex is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world’s most advanced workstation. Find us on the web at www.cemtrex.com .

