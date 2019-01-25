Dolby Laboratories Honors the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, January 21, members of Dolby Laboratories’ Black employee network, Obsidian, along with friends, family members, and allies participated in the 2019 San Francisco Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March. Obsidian is one of eight employee networks focused on various dimensions of diversity at Dolby. Photo Credit: Kali Edwards.



Obsidian member and Dolby employee Margaret Lee poses for a photo with her children before the 2019 San Francisco Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March.



Obsidian is Dolby’s Black employee network and strives to create a community-driven and culturally aware place to work with a strong community of employees of Black and/or African descent and allies, who represent Dolby’s diverse customer base and inspire one another to thrive in their careers.



Leader of Obsidian and Dolby employee Lauren Glover leads Dolby into the march.





