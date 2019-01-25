The Top 20 Supermarket Chains in Kenya, 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Top 20 Supermarket Chains in Kenya" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the most up to date analysis of the 20 leading supermarket chains in Kenya, where recent developments have shaken the grocery retail landscape. It analyses the publisher's proprietary research on the winners and losers in the supermarket sector and what it means for the future of grocery retail in Kenya.



Highlights:

Kenya is one of the most developed and modern grocery retail markets in Sub Saharan Africa.

The demise of dominant domestic retailers has opened space for international retailers, who will change the landscape in the short-term.

With rapid expansion of Carrefour and entry of Shoprite, we expect existing chains in Nairobi to be put under intense pressure.

Outside Nairobi, where smaller regional chains dominate, change will take longer but also cause a shakeout

Growth opportunities include the discount sector, franchising and click and collect.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Supermarkets in Kenya



2. The Top Supermarket Chains in Kenya



3. Supermarket Store Networks



4. Modern Grocery Retail Floorspace



5. Positioning of Leading Supermarket Chains



6. Supermarket Chains in and Outside Nairobi



7. Key Findings and Future Outlook



Companies Mentioned



Carrefour

Choppies

Naivas

Nakumatt

Shoprite

Tuskys

Uchumi

