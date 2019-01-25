$10.9 Billion Millimeter Wave Technology Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Millimeter Wave Technology - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Millimeter Wave Technology is accounted for $0.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.92 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 36.3% during the forecast period.



Rising mobile data traffic, growing demand for high speed data connectivity and increasing penetration of internet services, cloud computing and technological advancements are the key factors propelling the market growth. However, environmental concerns and limited range are some of the factors hampering the market growth.



Millimeter wave (MV) technology is a unique type of electromagnetic wave technology. It is an older technology and recently has been adopted in various applications across industries. In the perception of wireless communication, the millimeter wave usually occupies frequency range between 30 GHz to 300 GHz.



Based on product, telecommunication equipment is estimated to have a substantial growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of mobile subscribers, resulting in the demand for adequate mobile backhaul solutions that can provide services to a large user base without degrading the connectivity and connection speed.



By geography, North America held the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rising need for high-speed data transfer along with the overuse of the current spectrum in the telecom sector.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Power and Battery

5.3 Interface

5.4 Antennas and Transceiver

5.5 Sensors and Controls

5.6 RF and Radio Components

5.7 Imaging Components

5.8 Communication and Networking Components

5.9 Frequency Sources and Related Components



6 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By License Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

6.3 Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

6.4 Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave



7 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Frequency Band

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Band Between 86 GHz and 300 GHz

7.3 Band Between 24 GHz and 57 GHz

7.4 Band Between 57 GHz and 86 GHz

7.4.1 V-Band

7.4.2 E-Band



8 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Telecommunication Equipment

8.2.1 Mobile Backhaul Equipment

8.2.1.1 Macrocell Equipment

8.2.1.2 Small-Cell Equipment

8.3 Scanner Systems

8.3.1 Passive Systems

8.3.2 Active Systems

8.4 Radar and Satellite Communications Systems

8.4.1 Satellite Communication Systems

8.4.2 Application-Specific Radar Systems

8.4.3 Perimeter Surveillance Radar Systems



9 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumer and Commercial

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 Industrial

9.5 Imaging

9.6 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

9.7 Automotive and Transportation

9.7.1 Autonomous Vehicle

9.8 Mobile and Telecom

9.8.1 5G Cellular



10 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Smiths Group PLC.

12.2 L3 Technologies, Inc.

12.3 Ducommun Incorporated

12.4 NEC Corporation

12.5 Keysight Technologies

12.6 Aviat Networks, Inc.

12.7 Filtronic PLC

12.8 Siklu Communication Ltd

12.9 Sage Millimeter, Inc.

12.10 Millitech, Inc.

12.11 FIRST RF Corporation

12.12 Bridgewave Communications, Inc.

12.13 LightPointe Communications, Inc.

12.14 Proxim Wireless

12.15 Elva-1

12.16 E-Band Communications, LLC

12.17 Millivision Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6w6n2k/10_9_billion?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electrical Engineering



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.