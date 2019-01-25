$10.9 Billion Millimeter Wave Technology Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026
Global Millimeter Wave Technology is accounted for $0.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.92 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 36.3% during the forecast period.
Rising mobile data traffic, growing demand for high speed data connectivity and increasing penetration of internet services, cloud computing and technological advancements are the key factors propelling the market growth. However, environmental concerns and limited range are some of the factors hampering the market growth.
Millimeter wave (MV) technology is a unique type of electromagnetic wave technology. It is an older technology and recently has been adopted in various applications across industries. In the perception of wireless communication, the millimeter wave usually occupies frequency range between 30 GHz to 300 GHz.
Based on product, telecommunication equipment is estimated to have a substantial growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of mobile subscribers, resulting in the demand for adequate mobile backhaul solutions that can provide services to a large user base without degrading the connectivity and connection speed.
By geography, North America held the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rising need for high-speed data transfer along with the overuse of the current spectrum in the telecom sector.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Power and Battery
5.3 Interface
5.4 Antennas and Transceiver
5.5 Sensors and Controls
5.6 RF and Radio Components
5.7 Imaging Components
5.8 Communication and Networking Components
5.9 Frequency Sources and Related Components
6 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By License Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave
6.3 Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave
6.4 Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave
7 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Frequency Band
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Band Between 86 GHz and 300 GHz
7.3 Band Between 24 GHz and 57 GHz
7.4 Band Between 57 GHz and 86 GHz
7.4.1 V-Band
7.4.2 E-Band
8 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Telecommunication Equipment
8.2.1 Mobile Backhaul Equipment
8.2.1.1 Macrocell Equipment
8.2.1.2 Small-Cell Equipment
8.3 Scanner Systems
8.3.1 Passive Systems
8.3.2 Active Systems
8.4 Radar and Satellite Communications Systems
8.4.1 Satellite Communication Systems
8.4.2 Application-Specific Radar Systems
8.4.3 Perimeter Surveillance Radar Systems
9 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Consumer and Commercial
9.3 Healthcare
9.4 Industrial
9.5 Imaging
9.6 Military, Defense, and Aerospace
9.7 Automotive and Transportation
9.7.1 Autonomous Vehicle
9.8 Mobile and Telecom
9.8.1 5G Cellular
10 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Smiths Group PLC.
12.2 L3 Technologies, Inc.
12.3 Ducommun Incorporated
12.4 NEC Corporation
12.5 Keysight Technologies
12.6 Aviat Networks, Inc.
12.7 Filtronic PLC
12.8 Siklu Communication Ltd
12.9 Sage Millimeter, Inc.
12.10 Millitech, Inc.
12.11 FIRST RF Corporation
12.12 Bridgewave Communications, Inc.
12.13 LightPointe Communications, Inc.
12.14 Proxim Wireless
12.15 Elva-1
12.16 E-Band Communications, LLC
12.17 Millivision Technologies
