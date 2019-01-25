Road Marking Materials (Performance-Based Markings And Paint-Based Markings) Market 2019 - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Marking Materials Market by Type (Performance-Based Markings And Paint-Based Markings), Application (Road & Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking, Antiskid Marking), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The road marking materials market size is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2018 to USD 8.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2%.



Road markings are aids to control traffic by providing information to commuters. These are traffic signs to provide awareness to motorist or pedestrians. Various countries have introduced road safety laws and standards to ensure the safety and security of people, as well as road infrastructure. The global road marking materials market is expected to be driven by various factors such as increased spending for safer roads and new infrastructure and roadway projects in emerging economies.



With the increased use of road markings in lane departure warning systems (LDWS), the road marking materials market is expected to grow rapidly in the near future. However, the conservative approach of road contractors towards road markings is restraining the growth of the market.



Performance-based marking segment is estimated to be the faster-growing type in the overall market during the forecast period.



The performance-based marking materials segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the overall road marking materials market during the forecast period. Performance-based marking materials are categorized into thermoplastics and cold plastics. Thermoplastics are commonly used surface marking materials, owing to their high durability, lack of VOC, and excellent reflection properties during the day as well as night, and in wet conditions. Cold plastics are based on methyl methacrylate resins (MMA). These are designed for use in conditions where resistance to wear and tear are of great importance. Cold plastic markings are widely used in high traffic areas where there is high snowfall. Increasing demand for low-cost and durable road marking materials from the emerging economies in APAC fuels the growth of performance-based road marking materials.



The APAC road marking materials market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC road marking materials market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The need to address issues such as traffic congestion, traffic violations and road accidents are majorly driving the demand for road marking materials in the region. In APAC, countries have increasingly adopted road safety measures, which is driving the demand for road marking materials.



Regulatory bodies and regional government have started addressing road safety issues by implementing stringent rules and regulations. However, to implement such initiatives at a wider level, there is an increasing need for effective products and solutions. The rapid expansion of the building & construction and related infrastructure sectors is making way for the development of modern and safe road networks, which will further propel the road marking materials market.

Some of the key companies profiled in this report are The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Ennis-Flint, Inc. (US), SWARCO AG (Austria), Geveko Markings (Denmark), and SealMaster (US), among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Road Marking Materials Market

4.2 Road Marking Materials Market, By Type

4.3 Road Marking Materials Market, By Type and Region

4.4 Road Marking Materials Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Spending on Safer Roads

5.2.1.2 New Infrastructure and Roadway Projects in Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Conservative Approach of Road Contractors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Prominence of Road Markings in Lane Departure Warning Systems (Ldws)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies Over Solvent-Based Road Markings

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecasts of GDP



6 Road Marking Materials Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Paint-Based Markings

6.2.1 Paint-Based Markings are Cost-Effective and Efficient =Road Markings

6.3 Performance-Based Markings

6.3.1 Performance-Based Markings Segment is Growing Faster Owing to Efficiency in Varied Working Conditions



7 Road Marking Materials Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Road & Highway Marking

7.2.1 Road & Highway Marking is the Largest Application Due to Its Cost-Effective Traffic Safety Solution

7.3 Parking Lot Marking

7.3.1 Parking Lot Marking Enables Smooth Traffic Flow and Parking Spaces

7.4 Factory Marking

7.4.1 Factory Marking Ensures Safe Industrial Or Work Environment

7.5 Airport Marking

7.5.1 Airport Marking Provides an Essential Visual Aid to the Air Traffic

7.6 Antiskid Marking

7.6.1 Antiskid Surfaces Act as A Warning to Road Users

7.7 Others



8 Road Marking Materials Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Expansion

9.3.2 Acquisition

9.3.3 New Product Launch



10 Company Profiles

10.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company

10.2 Ennis-Flint, Inc.

10.3 SWARCO AG

10.4 Geveko Markings

10.5 Sealmaster

10.6 3M

10.7 Aximum

10.8 Rembrandtin Lack GmbH Nfg. Kg

10.9 Crown Technology, LLC

10.10 Ozark Materials LLC

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited

10.11.2 Automark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

10.11.3 Kelly Bros

10.11.4 Reda National Co.

10.11.5 Kestrel

10.11.6 Ampere System

10.11.7 Hitex International Group



