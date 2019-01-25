$14.9 Bn Sterilization Technologies Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Technologies - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sterilization Technologies market accounted for $8.06 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer and tuberculosis, increasing demand of sterilization in various industries such as the food industry and rise in number of hospital acquired infections (HAI). However, stringent regulations associated with harmful gases, high cost of sterilization equipment & devices are some factors restricting the market growth.



Sterilization Technologies are the processes used to decrease the growth of all feasible life forms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and spore forms from the surfaces of equipment, food ingredients, biological culture medium etc. Sterilization makes sure nontoxic products for human expenditure and commercial processes. Sterilization services are probable to witness the fastest growth in the sterilization technology market and are categorized into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services.



By End User, Medical devices sterilization accounted for considerable market share during period. It requires sterilization as it prevents the growth and distribution of further infections to the patients. If unsterilized equipment is used, it can cause an infection and may require surgery upon exposure and can lead to further complications.



By Geography, The Asia-Pacific market has been experiencing significant growth owing to rising aging population, increasing healthcare expenses, rising pharmaceutical trade in the region, high pollution levels, and increasing medical tourism.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Thermal Sterilization

5.2.1 Retorting

5.2.2 Distillation

5.2.3 Pasteurization

5.2.4 Autoclaving

5.2.5 Other Thermal Sterilizations

5.3 Filtration Sterilization

5.3.1 Air and Gas

5.3.2 Liquid

5.4 Ionization Radiation Sterilization

5.4.1 Electron beam Radiation

5.4.2 Gamma Radiation

5.4.3 X-Ray Radiation

5.4.4 Other Ionization Radiation Sterilizations

5.5 Chemical & Gas Sterilization

5.5.1 Formaldehyde

5.5.2 Ethylene Oxide

5.5.3 Other Chemical & Gas Sterilizations

5.5.3.1 Propylene Oxide

5.5.3.2 Hydrogen PerOxide

5.6 Devices

5.6.1 Steam Sterilizers

5.6.2 Low temperature Sterilizers

5.6.3 Heat Sterilizers

5.6.4 Liquid Sterilizers

5.6.5 Ultrasonic Sterilizers

5.7 Consumables

5.7.1 Sterilization Indicators

5.7.2 Sterilization Pouches

5.7.3 Sterilization Wraps

5.7.4 Sterilization Containers

5.7.5 Detergents

5.7.6 Lubricants

5.7.7 Other Consumables

5.8 Services

5.8.1 Contract Sterilization Services

5.8.2 Sterilization Validation Services



6 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Physical Processes

6.3 Physicochemical

6.4 Chemical Process

6.5 Synergetic Processes



7 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical Sterilization

7.3 Medical Devices Sterilization



8 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Agriculture

8.4 Medical Devices

8.5 Cosmetic

8.6 Food & Beverage

8.7 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.8 Hospitals & Clinics

8.9 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.10 Academic and Research Organizations

8.11 Other End Users



9 Global Sterilization Technologies Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.2 Sterigenics International, LLC

11.3 Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH

11.4 Sterile Technologies Inc.

11.5 3M Company

11.6 Anderson Products, Inc.

11.7 Steris Plc

11.8 In Vitro Technologies

11.9 Matachana Group

11.10 Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

11.11 Donaldson Co. Inc

11.12 Getinge AB

11.13 Beta Star Life Science Equipment Inc

11.14 Belimed AG

11.15 Ethicon, Inc.

11.16 Noxilizer, Inc.

11.17 TSO3 Inc.

11.18 CISA Group



