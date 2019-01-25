Leatherberry Among Select Group, Earns Texas Board Certification in Family Law

Passes Rigorous Exam, Demonstrates Significant Courtroom Experience, Performance in All Phases of Divorce and Family Law

Christine gives everything she has to her clients.” — Aubrey Connatser

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Leatherberry, an attorney with Connatser Family Law in Dallas, has become Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Board certification in this practice area recognizes attorneys having special competence in family law in the state.

Applicants for certification must pass a rigorous written examination in the specialty area as well as demonstrate that he or she spent a large amount of time practicing family law and must also have significant courtroom experience. In addition, the applicant must submit tasks to the board that show substance and complexity, skill and ability, knowledge, character and fitness in the specialty area.

The Texas Board of Legal Specialization offers certification to lawyers in 24 separate practice areas. Membership in this exclusive fraternity includes a highly selective group of specialists in divorce and other family law-related matters.

“Board certification is the result of years of hard work and a deep understanding of the law,” says Aubrey Connatser, Managing Member of Connatser Family Law, who is also Board Certified in Family Law. “Christine gives everything she has to her clients. We have to realize how important our work is to their futures and Christine is sensitive to that.”

Leatherberry earned her law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law, graduating cum laude in 2006. Previously, she earned a bachelor of journalism from The University of Texas at Austin with high honors in 2003.

She was named one of the Top 50 Up-and-Coming Women Attorneys in the state for the past two years. This year, she was named to the Top 100 Up-and-Coming Attorneys in Texas. For the past five years, Christine has also been honored by Thomson Reuters on the exclusive list of Texas Rising Stars.

Leatherberry serves the community as a member of the Junior League of Dallas and she is Teacher Appreciation Chair and a Room Mom at her children’s school. She helped create and chair the “Moms in Law” special interest group of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers and Dallas Bar Association. Leatherberry is a past chair of the Dallas Junior Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters and was a Big Sister to the same Little for over 11 years.

Since 2013, she has been an attorney at Connatser Family Law, located in the Uptown section of Dallas. Leatherberry and the Connatser firm handle divorce and related family law matters throughout Texas. She can be contacted at 214 306-8441 or christine@connatserfamilylaw.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.