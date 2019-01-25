Goldstrike Provides Plateau Update

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) announces that Newmont has elected to discontinue its option to earn an interest in Goldstrike’s 100% owned Plateau Property, Yukon.



“We would like to thank Newmont for its investment and collaboration in sharing its technologies and knowledge with Goldstrike over the past two years,” said President and CEO Terrence King. “Although the Plateau Project currently may not meet the corporate thresholds at Newmont, the extensive data base indicates this district scale system remains a highly prospective exploration asset in a top tier jurisdiction. With plenty of working capital and no debt, Goldstrike remains well positioned for the future.”

