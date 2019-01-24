Break Away From the Everyday With Springtime Experiences in Colorado

/EIN News/ -- Colorado, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A spring break getaway in Colorado offers something for everyone with snowy or sunny adventures and travel packages to meet any budget.

Spring Break Packages:

Fly Me To The Moon - Viceroy Snowmass

This exclusive offering includes dinner at TORO followed a full-moon flight across the Rockies in a Piper Aircraft, and return to a curated in-room flight amenity.

Perfect Storm Package – Aspen Snowmass

This package offers a free day of adult lift tickets at Aspen Snowmass throughout most of the ski season—including spring break—when visitors purchase a minimum of four days of skiing with five nights of lodging.

Play and Stay Ski Specials - Ski Cooper, Leadville

Ski Cooper teams up with the Silver King Inn and Suites with its Play and Stay Ski Specials. Additionally, Ski Cooper offers $30 lift tickets on Thursdays throughout March and $25 tickets during Easter Week.

Snow Mountain Ranch – YMCA of the Rockies, Winter Park

Snow Mountain Ranch brings groups and families together this spring with a range of activities including dogsledding, fat biking, Nordic skiing, tubing/sledding, snowshoeing, ice-skating and more.

Spring Break Adventure - C Lazy U Ranch, Granby

Ranch guests can choose to spoil themselves this spring at the ranch’s top-rated spa, embark on a fun-filled horseback ride, or take in the majestic views of the Rocky Mountains on a cross-country skiing adventure – all while the ranch’s chef designs the perfect daily gourmet meals.

Spring Break Getaway – The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs

The Spring Break Getaway package at the historic Broadmoor Resort and Spa includes 25 percent off of published suite rates, a discount on golf green fees, a discount on the adult ticket price at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and free meals for children under the age of 10 at the resort.

Urban Glamping Experience - Maven Hotel, Denver

The Maven’s Urban Glamping getaway features an in-room tent for the kiddos to play in while relaxing in their modern guest room, along with complimentary hot cocoa and a customized Maven flannel picnic blanket to keep.

Vista Verde Guest Ranch – Steamboat Springs

At Vista Verde guests enjoy the ease of planning that comes with an all-inclusive vacation. Families relax in private cabins and savor meals prepared by talented chefs. Activities include horseback riding, tubing, sleigh rides and more. Spring break packages are available all through the month of March.

On-Mountain Spring Events:

Telluride Gay Ski Week – Telluride, Feb. 23 – March 2

The 2019 event will feature an opening night party, daily après offerings, ski karaoke, a White Party and a drag show.

Kidtopia Music Experience – Keystone Resort, March 1-10

This experience includes a Beats and Treats Bounce Party and the Snow Pants Dance Party, featuring live, outdoor music performances as well as a mountaintop snow fort, village parade, fireworks and more.

Ten Peaks Sunset Soirees – Crested Butte, March 12 & 19

Guests are invited to enjoy a snowcat-drawn sleigh ride from the base of Crested Butte Mountain Resort to the mid-mountain Umbrella Bar at Ten Peaks for a memorable dinner with breathtaking sunset views.

Apres Ski Cocktail Classic - Aspen, March 14-17

This slopeside celebration features the Après Tasting Experience, artisanal craft cocktails, snow parties, pop-up bars, demonstrations, fireside chats, special on-mountain events and The Great Après Ski Pub Crawl.

Yard Sale! Spring Music Series – Sunlight Mountain Resort, March 17 – April 7

This music series pairs live music with a blowout late-season sale on gear and apparel at the slope-side spot, Yard Sale!.

Kayaks on Snow - Monarch, April 6

Join in Monarch Mountain’s signature event as contestants race head to head down a specially designed course that features multiple barriers and finishes in an icy pond.

Spring Fever – Breckenridge, March 17 – April 22

This month-long festival features thrilling competitions, a beer festival with 50 craft breweries and a chili cook-off with Breck's best chefs.

Steamboat Springalicious Festival 2019 - Steamboat Springs, April 1-14

The Steamboat Ski Area celebrates the close of the 2018/19 winter season with a multi-week festival including the Cardboard Classic and several free music concerts.

Taste of Vail - Vail, April 3-6

This annual event offers tastings, experiences with top chefs and sommeliers, après ski activities and more.

Sunsation and Red Bull SlopeSoakers - Copper Mountain, April 20-21

Close out the ski season with Red Bull SlopeSoakers and great music. A twist on the traditional pond-skim, the 8th annual SlopeSoakers contest gives competitors the chance to strut their stuﬀ across ﬂoating rails.

Off the Slopes Springtime Exhibits & Festivals:

Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend – Leadville, March 1-3

At this annual event in the high country town of Leadville, visitors can see the unique sport of ski joring and join mountain bike and Nordic ski races, the Backcountry Film Festival, a paintball biathlon and various other kinds of winter fun.

Whiskey Warm Up Weekend - Estes Park, March 2

Dress warmly to sip on selections of Colorado whiskeys from a variety of local distilleries next to the heat of one of the fire pits in the beautiful outdoor George Hix Riverside Plaza.

36th Annual Monte Vista Crane Festival - Monte Vista, March 8-10

This festival celebrates the annual Sandhill Crane migration with three days of guided naturalist tours, expert-led lectures and films focusing on conservation and the geology of the region.

Frozen Dead Guy Days - Nederland, March 8-10

This quirky festival offers three days of frosty merriment featuring 30 live bands in heated super tents and outrageous events like coffin racing, costumed polar plunging, frozen t-shirt contests and much more.

Collaboration Fest – Denver, March 16

Collaboration Fest is the original collaboration beer festival in which breweries join forces to create one-of-a-kind beers to showcase the collaborative nature of the craft beer industry.

Spring Break at the Denver Art Museum, Denver, March 16-31

The Denver Art Museum offers an array of family-friendly activities over spring break including gallery games, daily performances of the play, Art Emergency and programming at The Print Studio and Create-n-Takes.

Greater Prairie-Chicken Viewing – Wray, March 22 – April 6

Each year, visitors gather in Wray to watch prairie-chicken males—who once faced certain extinction--dance a courtship dance and listen to their 'booming' courtship calls. Each tour includes a ranch-style breakfast and educational programming at the Wray Museum.

Spring Equinox Half Marathon & 4 Mile - Fort Collins, March 24

Spring breakers looking to get their heart rates up can experience a half marathon or a four-mile race in Fort Collins in celebration of the Spring Equinox.

Boulder Arts Week, Boulder, March 29 – April 6

Boulder Arts Week showcases the town’s vibrant makers and cultural creators with exhibitions, dance, music and performances, art walks, workshops, lectures and more.



25th Annual Durango Bluegrass Meltdown – Durango, April 12-14

The Annual Durango Bluegrass Meltdown celebrates its 25th year April 12-14, 2019 in beautiful Downtown Durango.

UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival – Greeley, April 25-27

The largest event of its kind in the nation, the UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival brings together internationally recognized artists, award-winning clinicians, and over 250 college, high school, and middle school big bands, combos, and jazz vocal groups from across the country.

5point Adventure Film Festival - Carbondale, April 25-28

Founded in 2007, the 5point Adventure Film Festival showcases curated, soulful outdoor films, art, and performances-all shown in one common space. Everyone watches together, bonded in a shared emotional experience.



Pueblo to Pueblo Run and Bike Event - Cortez, April 27

The Pueblo to Pueblo Run & Bike is the first major race event of the year in the Four Corners with three courses: a 5K Fun Run, a Half Marathon, and a 29-Mile Bike Ride. Hand silk-screened t-shirts and swag will be handed out to all pre-registrants with scenic race routes.

