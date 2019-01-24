iSIGN Media Announces a New Director

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, is pleased to announce that at our recent Annual General Meeting, Mark Thimmig, a leading expert in digital marketing and brand development, was voted onto iSIGN’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Thimmig is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of California-based Conservaco, LLC and Ignite Agency, focusing on brand and product launch and re-launch through brand development, Omni-Channel, integrated marketing, public relations and communication services. Ignite Agency is one of the leading equity and non-equity crowdfunding and PR firms in the world.

Mr. Thimmig brings 35 plus years of executive experience to iSIGN, having held senior leadership positions with Fortune 100/500 companies, in various executive roles including Chief Executive and President, as well as serving on various Boards as a Director.

His past business experience includes the founding and leading of multiple companies along with senior management roles at General Motors, AutoNation, Phaeton Automotive Group, Varsity Group and Coopers & Lybrand.

Mr. Thimmig’s background includes: Global Entrepreneurship; visioning, transforming, innovating and communicating; education management; commercial real-estate; facilities development and management; finance, mergers and acquisitions; technologies and esports business development; start-ups; brand strategy and management; team building; strategic partnerships and alliances.

Mr. Thimmig holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude from Northwood University. He also attended The University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School, Executive Leadership Program and The Harvard Business School, Executive Finance Program.

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto, Ontario, is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

