/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2209021 Ontario Inc., a company controlled by Sergei Tchetvertnykh, has filed an Early Warning Report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of 4,007,000 common shares of Critical Control Energy Services Corp. (“Critical Control”) (TSX: CCZ) pursuant to an arranged transaction facilitated on the open market.



Immediately before the acquisition of the 4,007,000 common shares, which occurred earlier today, 2209021 Ontario Inc. held or had control and direction of 2,080,182 common shares representing 4.68% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately after the acquisition of the 4,007,000 common shares, 2209021 Ontario Inc. held or had control and direction of 6,087,192 common shares representing 13.69% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by 2209021 Ontario Inc., please see Critical Control’s profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com .

About Critical Control

Critical Control provides solutions for the collection, control and analysis of measurement and operational data related to oil and gas wells across North America. We provide services to capture the data, cloud based software to visualize and manage it and the business intelligence to make quicker and more informed operational decisions.

For further information

Alykhan Mamdani

President & CEO

Tel (403) 705-7500



