Globus Medical’s SECURE®C Cervical Artificial Disc Receives Expanded Insurance Coverage

Anthem’s approval provides increased access for patients across United States

AUDUBON, Pa., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, recently announced that the SECURE-C® Cervical Artificial Disc is now covered by Anthem, one of the largest health benefits companies in the United States with close to 40 million medical members and over 73 million lives covered.



Approved by the FDA in 2012, SECURE-C® is designed for reconstruction and motion preservation at the operated disc level, unlike traditional motion-eliminating fusion surgery. A long term, seven-year clinical trial follow-up study published in the prominent International Journal of Spine Surgery demonstrated the superiority of SECURE-C® in terms of overall success, compared to Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF), the current standard of care for cervical disc disease.

At seven-year post-operative follow-up, patients treated with SECURE-C® exhibited the following results compared to patients treated with ACDF:

Statistically superior composite protocol-specified overall success results (86.3% vs. 70.0%)

Statistically superior composite FDA-defined overall success results (79.2% vs. 63.6%)

Greater percentage of patients with at least 25% improvement in Neck Disability Index, a measure of pain and function (90.4% vs. 86.0%)

Lower rate of subsequent surgery at the original treated level (4.2% vs. 15.3%)

Lower rate of adjacent level surgery (4.2% vs. 16.0%)

“The long term clinical results validate that SECURE-C® creates a significant improvement in patients’ lives over the long term, an important factor in expanding payer coverage,” said Globus Medical’s President, Anthony Williams. “With the addition of Anthem, SECURE-C® is now covered by all major third party payers in every state and strengthens our position for growth in the cervical artificial disc market.”

For more information about SECURE-C®, please visit GlobusMedical.com/SECURE-C.

Indications

The SECURE-C® Cervical Artificial Disc is indicated in skeletally mature patients for reconstruction of the disc at one level from C3-C7 following single-level discectomy for intractable radiculopathy (arm pain and/or a neurological deficit) with or without neck pain or myelopathy due to a single-level abnormality localized to the disc space and at least one of the following conditions confirmed by radiographic imaging (CT, MRI, X-rays): herniated nucleus pulposus, spondylosis (defined by the presence of osteophytes), and/or visible loss of disc height as compared to adjacent levels. The SECURE-C® Cervical Artificial Disc is implanted using an anterior approach. Patients should have failed at least 6 weeks of conservative treatment prior to implantation of the SECURE-C® Cervical Artificial Disc.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com.

