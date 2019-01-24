Lantronix Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Net Revenue of $12.1M

Achieves 11% Revenue Growth for First Half Fiscal 2019

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) today reported results for the second quarter fiscal 2019 that ended December 31, 2018.



Net revenue of $12.1 million, an increase of 7% from the second quarter of fiscal 2018

Gross profit margin of 55.0%, compared with 55.7% for the second quarter of fiscal 2018

GAAP net income of $277,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $225,000, or $0.01 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase in earnings of 23%

Non-GAAP net income of $790,000, or $0.03 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $689,000, or $0.04 per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase in earnings of 15%

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $19.4 million

Operational and Product Highlights

In October, the company announced the new ConsoleFlow™ Cloud Edition, the industry’s only centralized out-of-band management software that provides VPN-free access to console managers and IT equipment

In November, the company announced the general availability of XPort® EDGE, the first embedded Ethernet gateway offering in the market-leading XPort family of serial to Ethernet device servers

In November, the company also announced the introduction of SGX 5150-MD IoT gateway to accelerate secure IoT connectivity and management for medical devices

Most recently, in January, Lantronix CEO, Jeff Benck, was recognized by IoT Breakthrough Awards program as the “CEO of the Year”

“I am pleased with our second quarter results and that we met our revenue guidance for the first half by delivering double digit organic top-line growth,” said Jeff Benck, Lantronix CEO. “We continued to generate cash and earnings while increasing our investment in new products and building out our go to market teams. The new products we introduced in the first half, coupled with our solid IoT design win pipeline, bode well for our long-term growth prospects.”

Conference Call and Webcast

Lantronix will host an investor conference call and audio webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 that ended December 31, 2018. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q2 FY 2019 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.lantronix.com .

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today at www.lantronix.com. A telephonic replay will also be available through February 24, 2019 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 10127701.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more on the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix .

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), and (vi) severance and restructuring charges.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our sales expansion efforts, our product development efforts, and our projected operating and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are described in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as in our other filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

Lantronix Investor Relations Contact:

Shahram Mehraban

VP, Marketing

investors@lantronix.com

949-453-7175

© 2019 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix and XPort are registered trademarks, and ConsoleFlow is a trademark, of Lantronix, Inc.

LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, June 30, 2018 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,367 $ 9,568 Accounts receivable, net 6,134 4,244 Inventories, net 9,352 8,439 Contract manufacturers' receivable 419 649 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 752 370 Total current assets 36,024 23,270 Property and equipment, net 1,184 1,036 Goodwill 9,488 9,488 Other assets 55 61 Total assets $ 46,751 $ 33,855 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,317 $ 3,942 Accrued payroll and related expenses 2,731 2,808 Warranty reserve 106 99 Other current liabilities 3,325 2,877 Total current liabilities 10,479 9,726 Other non-current liabilities 256 316 Total liabilities 10,735 10,042 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 224,422 212,995 Accumulated deficit (188,779 ) (189,555 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 371 371 Total stockholders' equity 36,016 23,813 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,751 $ 33,855

LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenue $ 12,114 $ 12,279 $ 11,336 $ 24,393 $ 21,942 Cost of revenue 5,453 5,538 5,022 10,991 10,034 Gross profit 6,661 6,741 6,314 13,402 11,908 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 4,159 4,472 4,173 8,631 8,159 Research and development 2,279 2,298 1,874 4,577 4,095 Total operating expenses 6,438 6,770 6,047 13,208 12,254 Income (loss) from operations 223 (29 ) 267 194 (346 ) Interest income (expense), net 60 (4 ) (5 ) 56 (9 ) Other income (expense), net 8 (10 ) 1 (2 ) 2 Income (loss) before income taxes 291 (43 ) 263 248 (353 ) Provision for income taxes 14 40 38 54 63 Net income (loss) $ 277 $ (83 ) $ 225 $ 194 $ (416 ) Net income (loss) per share -basic $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average common shares - basic 22,091 19,323 18,073 20,721 17,970 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 23,442 19,323 18,739 22,263 17,970

LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 GAAP net income (loss) $ 277 $ (83 ) $ 225 $ 194 $ (416 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of revenue: Share-based compensation 23 17 13 40 26 Depreciation and amortization 45 48 53 93 115 Total adjustments to cost of revenue 68 65 66 133 141 Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation 337 400 239 737 451 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 2 6 3 8 5 Depreciation and amortization 48 46 46 94 91 Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative 387 452 288 839 547 Research and development: Share-based compensation 91 61 58 152 105 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants - - - - 1 Depreciation and amortization 21 11 10 32 20 Total adjustments to research and development 112 72 68 184 126 Severance and related charges - 323 - 323 527 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 499 847 356 1,346 1,200 Interest (income) expense, net (60 ) 4 5 (56 ) 9 Other (income) expense, net (8 ) 10 (1 ) 2 (2 ) Provision for income taxes 14 40 38 54 63 Total non-GAAP adjustments 513 966 464 1,479 1,411 Non-GAAP net income $ 790 $ 883 $ 689 $ 1,673 $ 995 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted 23,442 19,323 18,739 22,263 17,970 Non-GAAP adjustment 824 2,472 569 701 1,382 Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 24,266 21,795 19,308 22,964 19,352 GAAP operating expenses $ 6,438 $ 6,770 $ 6,047 $ 13,208 $ 12,254 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (499 ) (847 ) (356 ) (1,346 ) (1,200 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 5,939 $ 5,923 $ 5,691 $ 11,862 $ 11,054

LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT LINE AND REGION (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 IoT $ 9,070 $ 8,967 $ 7,961 $ 18,037 $ 16,419 IT Management 2,888 3,101 3,218 5,989 5,007 Other 156 211 157 367 516 $ 12,114 $ 12,279 $ 11,336 $ 24,393 $ 21,942 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Americas $ 6,182 $ 6,914 $ 6,292 $ 13,096 $ 11,989 EMEA 4,080 3,520 3,172 7,600 6,336 Asia Pacific Japan 1,852 1,845 1,872 3,697 3,617 $ 12,114 $ 12,279 $ 11,336 $ 24,393 $ 21,942











