Domo to Present Webinar Featuring Independent Research Firm and Thomas Jefferson University/Jefferson Health on CIO Predictions 2019: IT Leaders and Tech-Led Innovation

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), the cloud-based operating system for business, today announced it is hosting a webinar, “CIO Predictions 2019: IT Leaders and Tech-Led Innovation” with featured speakers Matthew Guarini, Vice President and Research Director at Forrester Research, and Neil Gomes, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. These industry experts will discuss the what’s ahead for CIOs and IT leaders in 2019 and the technology trends that should be top of mind.



/EIN News/ -- This webinar will discuss and share examples of how IT executives should evaluate their tech foundations in order to provide speed and flexibility for disruptive innovation. Webinar attendees can expect to gain insights on:

What technologies CIOs will need to embrace to build revenue and speed metrics

Why Forrester predicts CIOs will focus the next wave of digital transformation on the back office

Examples of tech led innovation driving organizations forward

Details on the webinar include:

Title: CIO Predictions 2019: IT Leaders and Tech-Led Innovation

Date: Monday, January 28, 2019

Time: 1-2pm EST

Speakers:

Matthew Guarini, Vice President, Research Director, Forrester Research

Neil Gomes, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

To Register: https://www.domo.com/company/events/cio-webinar-2019

