SHAREHOLDER ALERT: YOGA YRCW PRGO MU: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Class Period: March 10, 2014 and December 14, 2018

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Class Period: November 8, 2018 and December 20, 2018

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MU)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Class Period: June 22, 2018 and November 19, 2018

