Dov Bechhofer Believes Robotic Process Automation Will Greatly Impact the Job Market in the Coming Decade

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer engineer Dov Bechhofer is a tech fanatic and pays careful attention to the tech advances affecting the masses. He considers robotic process automation (RPA) a majorly overlooked topic and thinks it will have its biggest impact on the global job market in the upcoming decade.Factory and warehouse workers (among other common jobs) have long lived alongside machines in their daily roles, using conveyor belts to sort items and vehicles to transport heavy materials. Robots and machines have helped us assemble vehicles and produce and distribute mass products around the world.However, Dov Bechhofer believes that the time has come where technological advances and new robotic processes will start having more of an impact on available jobs, a potentially negative impact.“Machines can do a lot of the things hired help accomplishes, but they also come with unique benefits that may prompt companies to enlist their help over humans,” says Dov Bechhofer Bots can save businesses a lot of money by reducing staffing cost and payout liability (from things like sick days, vacation time, workers' compensation, etc.). They can also reduce error rates and streamline processes for more efficient output. Robots have even entered the realm of customer service with flying colors, using the internet to further saturate the job market.While we use machinery to enhance performance, RPA can also do things like interpret applications in real time, process transactions, handle large bulks of data, talk with a disgruntled consumer, and reply to emails––things normally reserved for humans.“Bots can automate many human processes with ease, and technology keeps allowing them to take over existing roles,” says Dov Bechhofer. “Bots can be used to extract information, modify it, and place it elsewhere in a highly-complicated system as humans once did. But this can actually be a positive thing in some cases.”When RPA is handling tasks such as pulling sales leads from reporting systems, doing the bulk of the busy work, it allows workers to spend more time with customers or put their brains to use elsewhere down the line.“We can expect more and more robots to take over roles in the upcoming decade, transforming the workplace and altering roles for everyone,” says Dov Bechhofer. “We can also expect a few new jobs to be created if for nothing else than to oversee the automated processes and ensure productivity.”Robots and automated processes may impact somewhere around 10% of the global job market. They will eliminate the need for low-paid staffing in a range of international businesses, but they can also replace the need for more specialized positions such as doctors and financial managers, too.“There’s no doubt that robots and automated processes will have more of an impact on the job market in the coming years,” says Dov Bechhofer, “so it’s up to the leaders enlisting the help of these tech advances to ensure work is distributed evenly among human employees.”



