Avid Unveils Sibelius 2019 to Help Musicians Be More Creative, Sound Better, and Compose Beautifully Rendered Scores Faster

Industry-leading music composition and notation software introduces powerful capabilities that make creativity and collaboration easier and faster than ever

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NAMM Show (North Hall, Booth #15502) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ), the leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced the immediate availability of Sibelius ® 2019 , the world’s best-selling music notation software. Debuting at The NAMM Show 2019, Sibelius 2019 introduces powerful new capabilities that enable faster, more creative workflows while limiting time consuming tasks that detract from the creative process.



/EIN News/ -- Sibelius is the industry standard in music notation software and is used by award-winning artists on the world’s most celebrated compositions. Available from the product family including Sibelius | First , Sibelius and Sibelius | Ultimate , Sibelius 2019 delivers exciting features that improve review workflows and score navigation and composition—igniting creativity and collaboration for everyone from students and aspiring music creatives to professional musicians, composers and orchestrators. New in Sibelius 2019:

Review Mode to grant limited access to scores – Available for Sibelius | Ultimate, Review Mode allows users to grant limited access to view, navigate, copy passages, and play back scores without risking accidental changes. Copyists and composers can safely review a score before orchestrating the music or teachers can check a student’s notation to grade their work without making any unintended changes.



Instant play back when navigating a score – Using the Go-To-Bar and Go-To-Page functions (or the Timeline in Sibelius | Ultimate), users can navigate to any location in a score and immediately start playback. This enables users to quickly hear and compare passages to keep music creation and arranging momentum moving smoothly.

“From film scoring stages and concert halls to classrooms, Sibelius is the industry’s most used and trusted software for music notation,” said Rob D’Amico, Director, Audio Solutions Marketing at Avid. “Throughout 2018, our regular releases for Sibelius have provided new features and enhancements to accelerate composing and arranging so users can quickly and easily write and publish beautiful scores. Sibelius 2019 expands upon our vision to provide our community of award-winning composers, educators, students and enthusiasts with the tools they need to collaborate and create compelling content.”

Sibelius 2019 is available now. For more information, visit: http://www.avid.com/sibelius .

