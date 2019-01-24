Global Work Order Management Systems Market Forecast to 2023 - Increasing Focus on Better Flow Of Information To Field Technicians

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Work Order Management Systems Market by Solution, Service (Managed and Professional (Integration & Implementation, Consulting, Support & Maintenance)), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global work order management systems market size will grow from USD 414.1 million in 2018 to USD 694.6 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.



Major driving factors for the market include the increasing adoption of mobile apps and wearable devices among field workers. Major industry verticals in the market include manufacturing, construction and real estate, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and consumer goods and retail.



The report segments the work order management systems market by component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. The solution segment is estimated to dominate the task management software market in 2018, while the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Work order management solution and services are gaining popularity, as they enable enterprises to effectively utilize field workforces, resulting in improved performance and enhanced customer experience.



Among deployment types, the cloud deployment type is expected to gain more traction during the forecast period, as it offers the agility of on-demand resource deployment and consumption. Organizations prefer the cloud deployment type, as it delivers ease of access along with reduced capital and operational expenses.



The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing focus on reducing operational costs and streamline service delivery is expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based work order management solution and services among SMEs.



Enterprises in major industry verticals such as manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, construction and retail, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, BFSI, telecom and IT and others (government, and media and entertainment) are rapidly adopting work order management systems to optimize their field workforce utilization. The manufacturing industry vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, while the telecom and IT industry vertical would provide growth opportunities for vendors of work order management systems during the forecast period.



The report covers the work order management systems market by 5 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, to provide a region-specific analysis. North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the large presence of vendors in the region. North America is also the most advanced in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure optimization.



Work order management systems help organizations with field workforce optimization. Enterprises adopting the work order management systems usually face issues of lack of expertise among field workers to use work order management systems. Consequently, it could restrain the growth of the market.

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Drivers

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Mobile Apps And Wearable Devices Among Field Workers

5.3.2 Growing Demand for Easier Allocation Of Work Orders For Better Execution Of Projects

5.4 Restraints

5.4.1 Lack of Expertise Among Field Workers To Use Work Order Management Systems

5.5 Opportunities

5.5.1 Growing Adoption Of Ai And IoT-Based Technologies

5.5.2 Increasing Focus on Better Flow Of Information To Field Technicians

5.6 Challenges

5.6.1 Lack of Infrastructure In Emerging Economies

5.7 Use Cases

5.7.1 Innovapptive

5.7.2 Emaint

5.7.3 Emaint



