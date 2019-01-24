Global Animal Feed Additives Market to 2026 - Stringent Regulatory Guidelines and High Costs of Raw Material are Restricting the Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Feed Additives - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Animal Feed Additives market accounted for $17,254 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $28,515 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.



Factors such as growing concerns for safety & quality of meat and meat products, rising consumer per capita income, rising concerns towards disease outbreaks in livestock suffering and raising consumption of meat globally are influencing the market growth. However, stringent regulatory guidelines and high costs of raw material are restricting the market growth.



Animal feed additives are the food supplements for farm animals for improving feed quality along with quality of food from animal source and improve animal performance and health. Feed additives are mixed with animal feed to increase its nutritional value that imparts extra benefits for animals and consumers as well. Enlarged nutritional value promotes good health in animals. They are various types of feed additives catering to a host of nutritional requirements depending upon livestock.



Amongst Product, Amino acids segment is expected held steady market share during forecast period due to the decline in production costs, making them a more feasible option for some companies to produce. By Geography, Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to high consumption of meat & processed meat, rising demand for animal products and increasing population.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Non-nutritive additives/Zoo Technical Additive

5.2.1 Feed prebiotics & probiotics

5.2.2 Antibiotic

5.2.3 Feed Texturants

5.2.4 Feed Acidifiers

5.2.5 Feed Enzymes

5.2.6 Antioxidants

5.2.7 Other Non-nutritive additives/Zoo Technical Additives

5.3 Nutritional feed additives

5.3.1 Amino Acids

5.3.2 Minerals

5.3.3 Vitamins

5.3.4 Urea & its derivatives

5.4 Coccidiostats and Histomonostats

5.5 Ionophores

5.6 Direct Fed Microbials

5.7 Stabilizers

5.8 Sugar Based Products

5.9 Sensory Feed Additives

5.9.1 Feed Colorants

5.9.1.1 Feed Flavors & Sweeteners

5.10 Essential Oils

5.11 MycotoxinBinders & Deactivators

5.12 Other Products



6 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Livestock

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aquaculture

6.2.1 Shrimp

6.2.2 Trout

6.2.3 Salmon

6.3 Poultry

6.3.1 Chicken

6.3.2 Turkey

6.4 Pork/Swine

6.4.1 Pigs

6.4.2 Piglets

6.5 Pet Food

6.5.1 Dogs

6.5.2 Cats

6.5.3 Other Companion Animals

6.6 Ruminants

6.6.1 Sheep

6.6.2 Cows

6.6.3 Goat

6.6.4 Beef

6.7 Equine

6.8 Other Livestocks



7 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Dry

7.4 Other Forms



8 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single Function

8.3 Multi Function



9 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Zoos

9.3 Households

9.4 Animal Shelters

9.5 Farms

9.6 Veterinarians



10 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 BASF SE

12.2 Cargill

12.3 Dupont

12.4 Biomin Holdings GmbH

12.5 Dr. Eckel GmbH

12.6 DSM

12.7 MIAVIT GmbH

12.8 Novus International, Inc.

12.9 Impextraco

12.10 ITPSA (Industrial Tcnica Pecuaria)

12.11 Kemin Industries

12.12 Lucta

12.13 Nutriad

12.14 Alltech Inc.

12.15 Neovia

12.16 Orffa

12.17 Andres Pintaluba, S.A

12.18 Kaesler Nutrition GmbH

12.19 Novozymes



