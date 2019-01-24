Global Animal Feed Additives Market to 2026 - Stringent Regulatory Guidelines and High Costs of Raw Material are Restricting the Market Growth
Global Animal Feed Additives market accounted for $17,254 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $28,515 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Factors such as growing concerns for safety & quality of meat and meat products, rising consumer per capita income, rising concerns towards disease outbreaks in livestock suffering and raising consumption of meat globally are influencing the market growth. However, stringent regulatory guidelines and high costs of raw material are restricting the market growth.
Animal feed additives are the food supplements for farm animals for improving feed quality along with quality of food from animal source and improve animal performance and health. Feed additives are mixed with animal feed to increase its nutritional value that imparts extra benefits for animals and consumers as well. Enlarged nutritional value promotes good health in animals. They are various types of feed additives catering to a host of nutritional requirements depending upon livestock.
Amongst Product, Amino acids segment is expected held steady market share during forecast period due to the decline in production costs, making them a more feasible option for some companies to produce. By Geography, Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to high consumption of meat & processed meat, rising demand for animal products and increasing population.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Non-nutritive additives/Zoo Technical Additive
5.2.1 Feed prebiotics & probiotics
5.2.2 Antibiotic
5.2.3 Feed Texturants
5.2.4 Feed Acidifiers
5.2.5 Feed Enzymes
5.2.6 Antioxidants
5.2.7 Other Non-nutritive additives/Zoo Technical Additives
5.3 Nutritional feed additives
5.3.1 Amino Acids
5.3.2 Minerals
5.3.3 Vitamins
5.3.4 Urea & its derivatives
5.4 Coccidiostats and Histomonostats
5.5 Ionophores
5.6 Direct Fed Microbials
5.7 Stabilizers
5.8 Sugar Based Products
5.9 Sensory Feed Additives
5.9.1 Feed Colorants
5.9.1.1 Feed Flavors & Sweeteners
5.10 Essential Oils
5.11 MycotoxinBinders & Deactivators
5.12 Other Products
6 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Livestock
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Aquaculture
6.2.1 Shrimp
6.2.2 Trout
6.2.3 Salmon
6.3 Poultry
6.3.1 Chicken
6.3.2 Turkey
6.4 Pork/Swine
6.4.1 Pigs
6.4.2 Piglets
6.5 Pet Food
6.5.1 Dogs
6.5.2 Cats
6.5.3 Other Companion Animals
6.6 Ruminants
6.6.1 Sheep
6.6.2 Cows
6.6.3 Goat
6.6.4 Beef
6.7 Equine
6.8 Other Livestocks
7 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Form
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Liquid
7.3 Dry
7.4 Other Forms
8 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Function
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single Function
8.3 Multi Function
9 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Zoos
9.3 Households
9.4 Animal Shelters
9.5 Farms
9.6 Veterinarians
10 Global Animal Feed Additives Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 BASF SE
12.2 Cargill
12.3 Dupont
12.4 Biomin Holdings GmbH
12.5 Dr. Eckel GmbH
12.6 DSM
12.7 MIAVIT GmbH
12.8 Novus International, Inc.
12.9 Impextraco
12.10 ITPSA (Industrial Tcnica Pecuaria)
12.11 Kemin Industries
12.12 Lucta
12.13 Nutriad
12.14 Alltech Inc.
12.15 Neovia
12.16 Orffa
12.17 Andres Pintaluba, S.A
12.18 Kaesler Nutrition GmbH
12.19 Novozymes
