$15.2 Billion Video Analytics Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Analytics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Video Analytics market accounted for $2.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $15.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.0%.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include falling prices of video surveillance equipment, growing inclination toward advanced technologies, rise in smart cities expenditure by governments and growing application of video analytics for reducing crime rates. However, privacy issues and high investments in legacy installations are restricting the market growth.



Analytics have enabled the users to influence specific data insights into actionable intelligence for a variety of functions. The analytic programs also support analog, IP and megapixel cameras, and can be integrated within the hardware components. The addition reduces the need for extra hardware, thus making the implementation cost-effective. It enables the industries to detect the anomalies involuntarily and track the system on a real-time basis. Video analytics provides object identification, facial recognition, object detection, and perimeter intrusion detection.



By deployment, the cloud segment held significant market share during predicted period. The cloud deployment of video analytics solutions offers a variety of benefits, such as improved security, enhanced scalability, improved flexibility, and lower costs. It provides the choice of scalability, while enterprises that are more concerned about security tend to opt for the private cloud deployment type.



By geography, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the large presence of key industry players. As organizations are shifting to new and upgraded technologies with the rising acceptance of digital business strategies.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Video Analytics Market, By Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud

5.3 On-Premises



6 Global Video Analytics Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Logistics and Transportation

6.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

6.4 Manufacturing

6.5 Education

6.6 Traffic Management

6.7 Defense and Border Security

6.8 Hospitality and Entertainment

6.9 Critical Infrastructure

6.10 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

6.11 City Surveillance

6.12 Government

6.13 Energy & Utilities

6.14 Healthcare

6.15 Residential

6.16 Commercial and Industrial

6.17 Other End Users



7 Global Video Analytics Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Professional Services

7.2.2 Managed Services

7.3 Software



8 Global Video Analytics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Facial Recognition & Detection

8.3 Intrusion Management

8.4 Automatic Number Plate Recognition

8.5 People/Crowd Counting

8.6 License Plate Recognition

8.7 Motion Detection

8.8 Video Indexing

8.9 Incident Detection

8.10 Other Applications



9 Global Video Analytics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 IBM

11.2 Honeywell

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.4 Gorilla Technology

11.5 Axis Communications

11.6 Aventura

11.7 Puretech Systems

11.8 3VR

11.9 Intelligent Security Systems

11.10 Allgovision

11.11 Intuvision

11.12 Digital Barriers

11.13 Delopt

11.14 Agent VI

11.15 Briefcam

11.16 Qognify

11.17 Kiwisecurity

11.18 Ipsotek

11.19 Verint

11.20 Iomniscient



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qm9cdc/15_2_billion?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Data Analytics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.