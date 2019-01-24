Christopher Kennedy Joins AttackIQ as CISO and Vice President of Customer Success

AttackIQ hires former Military, Federal, and Financial Security leader to round out its executive team

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AttackIQ™ , a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, today announced Christopher Kennedy has joined the AttackIQ executive team as its Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Customer Success. In this newly formed role, Kennedy will be responsible for managing all aspects of customer relations and success, as well as AttackIQ’s internal information security strategy.



Christopher Kennedy, CISO and VP of Customer Success, AttackIQ





/EIN News/ -- “Kennedy joins AttackIQ with a thorough understanding of how to enable our customers to secure their environment leveraging the MITRE ATT&CK framework,” said Brett Galloway, CEO of AttackIQ. “Kennedy’s ability to leverage his experience in operations, risk management, and security testing, and his time as a former customer will be instrumental in his ability to drive success for our customers.”

Kennedy joins AttackIQ from Bridgewater Associates where he was head of security for infrastructure technology and controls engineering and brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity risk and operations practitioner experience. Previously, Kennedy led the development of the U.S. Department of Treasury's and the U.S. Marine Corps’ cybersecurity operations programs, defense and federal contracting for Northrop Grumman, and is a former Marine Corps Officer and Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran.

“I'm delighted to be joining the AttackIQ team. After a career of trying to answer the key security executive question of ‘what is my risk posture today?’, I firmly believe that breach simulation and continuous security validation will become the heart of the CISO program,” said Kennedy. “We will continue to help our customers disambiguate the security investment process through an objective, measurable, threat driven analysis of their security program using the MITRE ATT&CK framework which will make communication, coordination and program execution easier, risk oriented, and more effective.”

Kennedy holds a Master's of Science in Computer Information Systems from Boston University, Bachelors of Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and numerous security and management certifications.

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, built the industry’s first platform that enables red and blue teams to test and measure the effectiveness of their security controls and staff. With an open platform, AttackIQ supports the MITRE ATT&CK framework, a curated knowledge base and model for cyber adversary behavior used for planning security improvements and verifying defenses work as expected. AttackIQ’s platform is trusted by leading companies around the world. For more information visit www.attackiq.com . Follow AttackIQ on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Contact

Kim Diesel

PR for AttackIQ

attackiq@10fold.com

(845) 242-0447

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72cede9f-650c-4fed-9182-5d1b4cc85d65



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.