UAE Managed Security Services Market Report 2019

UAE managed security services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13.6% during 2018-24.

The role of cloud computing is becoming more prominent in UAE with the government actively promoting modernization as well as diversification in cyberspace through various initiatives such as the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021. These initiatives would result in higher adoption of MSS services among several organizations.



The Security Assets Monitoring & Management (SAMM) Service type occupied the maximum revenue share in the overall UAE MSS market in 2017 owing to the increasing role of digitalization across several enterprises, including cloud migration, software-defined networks (SDN) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Further, on account of rapid infrastructure development in the country and the need to monitor the growing data volumes in real time, the demand for SAMM service would increase in the coming years.



The banking, financial services & insurance application market accounted for a major share of market revenues due to the higher probability of cyber threats in the banking sector. Banking organizations hold confidential data of multiple customers which is a common target for many cyber crimes. Therefore, the use of managed security services in the BFSI sector becomes necessary. Additionally, several government compliances make it mandatory for companies in the energy domain to adopt MSS for managing their routine activities.



The report thoroughly covers the market of UAE managed security services by services types, sectors, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical data of Global Managed Security Services Market Revenues, 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of Global Managed Security Services Market Revenues until 2024

Historical data of UAE Managed Security Services Market Revenues, 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Managed Security Services Market Revenues until 2024

Historical Data of UAE Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Service Types 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Service Types until 2024

Historical Data of UAE Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Sectors 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Sectors until 2024

Historical Data of UAE Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Regions, 2014- 2017

Market Size & Forecast of UAE Managed Security Services Market Revenues, By Regions until 2024

Market Drivers and Restraints, Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis and Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Player's Revenue Shares

Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Service Types

Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Services Types:

Security Assets Monitoring & Management

Threat Intelligence, Research, Detection & Remediation

Risk & Compliance Management

Advance & Emerging Managed Security Services

By Sectors:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy

Healthcare

Information Communication and Technology

Others

By Regions:

Dubai Emirate

Abu Dhabi Emirate

Other Emirates

Companies Mentioned



Dark Matter LLC

DTS Solution

eHosting DataFort

Emirates Telecommunication Corporation

Fortinet

Help AG

LogRhythm Inc

McAfee, LLC

Paladion

Paramount Computer Systems FZ-LLC

