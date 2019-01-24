Seatrade Cruise Global: What’s New for 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seatrade Cruise Global, the cruise industry’s leading annual business-to-business event, today announced new activations that go beyond the booth to engage attendees through live experiences at its 2019 event. Each new element was curated to place cruise lines at the forefront of the industry’s latest trends and innovations and further enhance the exchange of ideas and solutions, catapulting the industry forward.



/EIN News/ -- Returning to the newly re-imagined Miami Beach Convention Center, Seatrade Cruise Global will take place 8-11 April 2019. Early Bird pricing for Seatrade Cruise Global is available through 15 February 2019. Attendees can register by visiting: www.seatradecruiseglobal.com/register .

New in 2019

Show Floor Design:

Organized into eight strategic neighborhoods, the new layout for the 2019 show floor allows buyers to optimize their time and connect with likeminded sellers. With over 700 exhibitors, the thoughtfully designed floor plan promotes a stronger feeling of community within the industry’s trending sectors, including Design and Ship Interiors; Entertainment; Environmental and Health; Hotel Operations and Concessions; Information Technology; Ports and Destinations; Safety and Security; Ship Equipment and Shipbuilding.





In effort to create more organic networking opportunities for the 11,000+ attendees, new receptions and happy hours will take place throughout the three-day expo. To see a full list of scheduled networking activities, visit: https://www.seatradecruiseglobal.com/ . Highlights include:

• Safety & Sustainability Reception : 9 April at the Safety & Sustainability Theater

• Hotel Operations & Concessions Reception : 9 April at the Promenade

• Design & Ship Interiors Reception : 10 April at the Design Lounge

• Information Technology Reception : 10 April at the Cruising Innovations Theater





The 2019 program showcases the innovative and sustainable practices that are propelling the industry into the future. New theaters and features include:

• The Promenade will feature must-see live demos and tastings in the new pavilion for all the groundbreaking innovations in hotel operations and concessions.

• Safety & Sustainability Theater will showcase the latest cyber, port and tour security systems, as well as new biometrics, access control, monitoring and life-saving technologies, in addition to sustainability technologies and innovations onboard and onshore.





Attendees can utilize the enhanced Seatrade Cruise Global mobile app to easily navigate the show floor, create customized schedules, and connect with potential partners.

“We are thrilled to continue the evolution of the Seatrade experience so that its impact can be felt throughout each sector of our industry,” said Chiara Giorgi, brand director for Seatrade Cruise Global. “Seatrade is more than just a networking event. It is the place where people, products and ideas come together to progress our industry into the future to make a positive impact.”

Press registration is open and free to journalists intending to report on the convention’s exhibition and conference sessions. Once media complete the registration form, convention organizers will review and approve press credentials prior to issuing a complimentary pass.

Editor’s Note: 2018 State of the Global Cruise Industry images

About Seatrade Cruise Global

Seatrade Cruise Global 2019 is taking place April 8-11, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The exhibition is the leading annual global b2b event for the cruise industry. Bringing together buyers and suppliers for a four-day conference and three-day exhibition, the gathering draws more than 11,000 registered attendees, over 700 exhibiting companies from 113 countries and more than 300 international journalists to become the cruise industry’s epicenter of ideas, products and services. A who’s who of the industry participate in a comprehensive panel of discussions featuring experts, leaders and thought-makers including the State of the Global Cruise Industry Keynote with the chief executives of the world’s largest cruise companies. Seatrade is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mike Hicks / Elsbeth Pratt

Lou Hammond Group

561-655-3836 / 843-647-6395

michaelh@louhammond.com / elsbethp@louhammond.com



