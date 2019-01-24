Clinical Workflow Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Workflow Solutions Market by Product (Data Integration, EMR Integration, Nurse Call Systems, Unified Communications, Care Solutions, Patient Flow Management, Enterprise Solutions), End Users, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clinical workflow solutions market is expected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 6.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 12.4%.



Rising need to curtail healthcare costs and the increasing patient volume due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the primary growth drivers for this market.



Low doctor-to-patient ratio leading to increased dependency on healthcare IT solutions and the emerging markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in this market. However, Lack of trained healthcare IT professionals and reluctance to use clinical workflow solutions over conventional practices are some of the major market challenges.



The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



On the basis of products, the clinical workflow solutions market is segmented into workflow automation solutions, care collaboration solutions, real-time communication solutions, data integration solutions, and enterprise reporting and analytics solutions. The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the clinical workflow solutions market during the forecast period.

Growth in this segment is largely driven by the government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing pressure to curb healthcare costs and, increasing venture capital investments.



Need to manage regulatory compliance and favorable government initiatives are driving market growth for EMR integration solutions.



On the basis of products, the data integration solutions segment is further sub segmented into EMR integration solutions and Medical image integration solutions. The EMR integration solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the data integration market during the forecast period.



The increasing volume of medical records, which requires proper management and storage, the need for a secure electronic patient record compliant and the demand for a streamlined clinical and administrative processes with content-centric automation are accelerating the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Latin America region is likely to be a revenue pocket for players operating in the clinical workflow solutions market



Even though North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global clinical workflow solutions market in 2018, Latin America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in emerging LATAM countries, rising medical tourism, and growing demand for quality healthcare are factors driving the growth of this regional segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Clinical Workflow Solutions: Market Overview

4.2 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market (2018-2023)

4.4 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Developed vs Developing Markets, 2018 vs 2023



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages of Clinical Workflow Solutions in Enhancing Patient Care and Safety

5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for HCIT Adoption

5.2.1.3 Increasing Patient Volume Due to the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.4 Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of High Initial Investments in IT Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Interoperability Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Low Doctor-To-Patient Ratio Leading to Increased Dependency on Healthcare IT Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Data Security

5.2.4.2 Lack of Trained Healthcare IT Professionals

5.2.4.3 Reluctance to Use Clinical Workflow Solutions Over Conventional Practices



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Availability of Mobile Platforms for Clinical Workflow Solutions

6.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Integrated Systems to Reduce Healthcare Costs & Improve Quality of Care

6.2.3 Growing Adoption of IoT in Healthcare

6.2.4 Increasing Preference for Cloud-Based Solutions

6.3 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Competitive Assessment of Growth Strategies

6.3.1 Inorganic Growth Strategies

6.3.2 Organic Growth Strategies



7 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Data Integration Solutions

7.2.1 EMR Integration Solutions

7.2.1.1 Need to Manage Regulatory Compliance and Favorable Government Initiatives are Driving Market Growth

7.2.2 Medical Image Integration Solutions

7.2.2.1 Automation of Imaging Processes Serves to Enhance Workflow Efficiency

7.3 Real-Time Communication Solutions

7.3.1 Nurse Call Alert Systems

7.3.1.1 Growing Investments in Healthcare and Increasing Demand for Integrated Alert Systems

7.3.2 Unified Communication Solutions

7.3.2.1 UC Solutions are Available in On-Premise, Partner-Hosted, Or Cloud-Based Models

7.4 Workflow Automation Solutions

7.4.1 Patient Flow Management Solutions

7.4.1.1 Government Incentives for HCIT Adoption and Provider Focus on Patient-Centric Approach Will Drive Market Growth

7.4.2 Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions

7.4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Mobile Analytics to Drive Market Growth

7.5 Care Collaboration Solutions

7.5.1 Medication Administration Solutions

7.5.1.1 Need for Simplifying Complex Clinical Processes and Eliminating Human Errors has Driven the Adoption of These Solutions

7.5.2 Perinatal Care Management Solutions

7.5.2.1 Favorable Support for Perinatal Care Management Will Drive Market Growth

7.5.3 Rounding Solutions

7.5.3.1 Emergence of Integrated Solutions and Need for Cost-Curtailment Measures Will Support Demand for Rounding Solutions

7.5.4 Other Care Collaboration Solutions

7.6 Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions

7.6.1 Data Aggregation Capabilities Allow for Generating Actionable Insights to Ensure Better Quality of Care



8 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Clinical Workflow Solutions Enable Hospitals to Improve Care and Deliver Actionable Insights to Caregivers and Patients

8.3 Long-Term Care Facilities

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Nursing Homes is Expected to Drive Market Growth in the LTC Facilities Segment

8.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.4.1 Rising Need to Combat Increasing Healthcare Costs to Propel the Demand for Clinical Workflow Solutions



9 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 Data Integration Solutions Market

10.2.2 Nurse Call Alert Systems Market

10.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Other Strategies



11 Company Profiles



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Infor, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mckesson Corporation (Change Healthcare)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

