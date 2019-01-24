ZERO LATENCY COLLABORATING WITH MICROSOFT, HP, AND INTEL ON THE SECOND GENERATION OF ZERO LATENCY’S FREE-ROAM, VR PLATFORM

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Latency, the pioneer and global leader in epic scale, free-roam, multiplayer virtual reality (VR) entertainment, is collaborating with Microsoft, HP, and Intel to help create the next generation of the Zero Latency platform. The partners will not only provide new technology such as software and hardware but also marketing assistance to help broaden Zero Latency’s global reach. This is the first time that any of these technology giants have worked with Zero Latency.



“Microsoft is excited by the transformational experiences virtual reality enables and by how Zero Latency is expanding VR’s footprint using location-based entertainment,” said Yancey Smith, Senior Director of Mixed Reality Commercial Solutions at Microsoft. “We look forward to working with them to reach customers with experiences based on Mixed Reality headsets and our cloud-based services, and working with them to expand to new markets.”



“Zero Latency provides stimulating immersive free roam multiplayer virtual reality experiences to their customers around the world. HP is excited to work with Zero Latency in showcasing the hardware that powers their next generation system, bringing the exploration of virtual worlds to as many people as possible,” said Joanna Popper, Global Head of Virtual Reality for Location Based Entertainment, HP Inc.



In collaboration with Zero Latency, Intel is bringing to the Location Base VR Entertainment arena the best in compute platforms that deliver powerful and compelling multiplayer VR experiences. With the use of Intel technology such as Intel® NUC VR platforms and Intel® Core™ i7 processors, the Multiplayer, Player vs. Player and Arena VR Gaming thrusts players into a world of exhilarating challenges and scenarios.



“We are excited to be working with one of the early pioneers of the Arena VR gaming scene. Zero Latency continues to innovate their platform and the game play, and Intel’s leading processors for VR and gaming will enable greater playability as they reach wider audiences”, said Raj Puran of Intel’s VR Group.



Zero Latency is one of the first companies in the world to create and deploy a multiplayer free-roam VR (FRVR) platform. The platform enables up to 8 players to roam untethered in a VR game facility using state-of-the-art VR headsets, military-grade backpacks, surround-sound headphones and microphones, and simulated weapons/game controllers. Five (5) games are currently available to play in Zero Latency arenas, with another player-vs-player game on the way. The Zero Latency VR platform is now installed in 24 Zero Latency arenas in 13 countries, across 4 continents.



More information on the software, hardware and technology guidance from Microsoft, HP, and Intel is coming soon.



Press kit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/taoqdnrew8d1zla/AAB1OcaBtZJlCEHgDdkuGIEwa?dl=0

Media Contact: Jim Redner / jimredner@therednergroup.com

About Zero Latency

Zero Latency is the pioneer and global leader in warehouse scale, free-roam, multiplayer VR entertainment. The Melbourne, Australia, based company has constructed epic scale VR game arenas as free-standing locations and have also integrated them into resorts, family entertainment centers, go-karting facilities, and other entertainment destinations. There are 24 Zero Latency arenas currently in operation in 13 countries across 4 continents. Zero Latency was named by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Gaming companies, and they placed 3rd in the Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Australia, and 8th in the APAC Tech Fast 500. Their games won both first and second prize for Best New Product, Games and Devices at IAAPA 2017. Visit www.zerolatencyvr.com for more information.

About HP Virtual Reality Solutions

HP’s VR approach is founded upon its rich history of product innovation and deeply rooted customer relationships, which enables it to deliver the most immersive technologies that help businesses lead their industries. HP’s versatile, high-powered devices empower customers to create and consume VR content. The company’s commercial grade products are designed for mission critical business applications that require high levels of security, manageability, reliability and ISV certified applications.

Josh Thillagaratnam Zero Latency VR +61 (0) 439 860 885 joshus.thillagaratnam@zerolatencyvr.com



