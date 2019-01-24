Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Control Station, 600V AC, CI/CII/CIII, 3-Position Switches

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof control station for use in hazardous locations. This unit features an emergency stop push-button and three-position switches. This control switch is made of sturdy aluminum and stainless-steel components.



The EPCS-HOM-2XFOR-ESTP from Larson Electronics is an Explosion Proof Control Station suitable for busy operations in hazardous locations.



Featuring four drilled and tapped operator holes, the unit supports several control mechanisms for heavy-duty machines.



An emergency stop pushbutton and three 3-position switches can be found on this station.



Constructed of aluminum with stainless steel components, the unit is surface mount compatible.





The EPCS-HOM-2XFOR-ESTP durable explosion proof control station is rated for use in Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB and IIA; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III hazardous locations. This unit has a maximum voltage rating of 600V AC and features four drilled and tapped operator holes on the cover. This unit features a red mushroom head push-button with push/pull operation.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof control station has a total of three, three-position switches, including Hands-Off-Main, Forward-Off-Reverse (label: Screen), and Forward-Off-Reverse (label: Compactor). This NEMA-rated unit has a 3/4” NPT hub for wiring connections and is compatible with surface mount configurations. Suitable applications include use at chemical processing plants, in paint spray booths, in food manufacturing facilities, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d437553b-f328-45e9-9130-7177816e9bd3

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4bc3b17-96da-49d7-be95-59e7b237649f

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/430797f7-3cd6-43c6-b5a8-b8e226b25388

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6154de3-5546-4fbb-a57b-ce3200ce7f27



