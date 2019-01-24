Nathan Baadte Joins Honey Run Golf Club

YORK, Pa., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Run Golf Club, an all-inclusive premier golf course and country club located in the rolling hills of York, PA, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nathan Baadte to General Manager, effective immediately.



/EIN News/ -- Originally from York, PA, Nathan Baadte’s has had an extensive professional career in the golf industry. After graduating from Spring Grove High School, he attended York Technical Institute where he graduated with a degree in Business Management and a minor in Golf Course Management.

Nathan Baadte comes to Honey Run from the Country Club of Maryland where he was the Assistant Golf Professional and Tournament Director. In his previous position he was responsible for all aspects of the golf operation including outings and member events.

Prior to the Country Club of Maryland, Nathan was the first Assistant Professional at Conestoga Country Club in Lancaster, PA where he was the lead golf instructor and club fitter. In addition he was responsible for their junior golf program, which ran for six weeks during the summer. His other experience includes Assistant Golf Professional for Royal Manchester and running demo days and club fittings, for Nike Golf.

Presently, Nathan is completing level two of his PGA membership. When he is not on the golf course, he enjoys time with his wife Sara, and their two sons, Tate (four years old) and Jordan (ten months old).

Nathan is grateful for this opportunity, and eager to show Honey Run all he has to offer, saying, “Having the opportunity to work at one of the premier facilities in South Central Pennsylvania has been a dream come true. I cannot wait to embark on this journey!” The Honey Run team is very excited to begin working with him.

To learn more about General Manager, Nathan Baadte, and the exciting things going on at Honey Run, please visit www.honeyrungolfclub.com or contact Nathan directly at (717)792-9771 or BaadteN@HoneyRunGolfClub.com.

