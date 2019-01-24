Wandera accelerates growth in 2018, expanding customer base by 90%

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wandera, the leader in mobile security for enterprises, reported another year of rapid growth and industry achievements.



The landscape for mobile threats continues to expand both in volume and sophistication, impacting small and large enterprises globally. In 2018 the company’s machine learning engine MI:RIAM made headlines with the identification of zero-day Android malware RedDrop , one of the most sophisticated pieces of app malware in the wild. Wandera also added several unique zero-day phishing detection capabilities to counter the wave of mobile phishing, where we have seen a new attack launched every 20 seconds.

Overall MI:RIAM was able to analyze 70 billion web requests, scan over 42 million unique apps and investigate more than 72 million unique web domains on behalf of customers in 2018 – more than doubling the size of the previous year’s dataset and improving security for all users on the platform. With Wandera’s recent announcement of support for Windows 10 laptops, MI:RIAM is now able to analyze data and increase security for even more enterprise endpoints.

Major industry endorsements

Wandera was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Mobile Threat Management for the second year running.

Wandera was also identified in the Gartner Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense Solutions for the third year running as one of the only vendors to provide capabilities across all key areas of Mobile Threat Defense.

The company received several prestigious industry awards including Mobile Security Solution of the Year winner for the third year running at the Computing Security Awards, and Mobile Security Solution of the Year finalist at both the SC Awards Europe and the SC Awards US.

The preferred choice for mobile security partners

Wandera has developed the deepest ecosystem in mobilit y of any of its peers, spanning handset manufacturers, mobility management solutions, security incident and event management tools, and managed security services.

In November, Wandera announced a partnership with IBM in which IBM Security will offer Wandera to its customers as a seamlessly integrated solution.

In addition, Wandera cemented its position as the go-to vendor of choice for global and regional mobile operators, including AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Deutsche Telekom, British Telecom, Three, Optus, Telstra, and Orange, who bundle the company’s solutions within their enterprise packages.

Exciting growth

The company almost doubled the size of its customer base in 2018, reported three record new bookings quarters, and completed the largest customer sale in its history.

The company added some of the world’s best-known brands and is now protecting eight of the world’s top 10 consulting firms. Flagship customer wins in 2018 included a multinational enterprise software provider, a leading American healthcare company, a large global banking group headquartered in Southern Europe, and a major US airline.

Wandera also reported significant net negative churn from its installed customer base, with best-in-class renewal rates and over a third of customers expanding licenses during the year.

The company has continued to invest in the acquisition of security talent, growing the team across six worldwide office locations in San Francisco, London, Brno, Athens, Sydney and Singapore.

“It’s been a tremendous year for Wandera, our approach to mobile security is constantly validated by the rapid growth of our customer base, success of our partnerships, and repeated recognition from industry experts. We’re excited to continue our investment in R&D in 2019 to maintain our position as the market leader providing best-in-class protection for our customers,” said Eldar Tuvey, CEO of Wandera.

